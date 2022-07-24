Jim Dey | Who's more credible in case of judge versus himself?
Judicial retention elections are usually quiet affairs. Elected judges seeking another term in office periodically put their name on the ballot and voters either vote “yes” or “no.”
The overwhelming majority of Illinois judges — trial, appellate, state Supreme Court — are retained in contests that don’t make any noise.
But that’s not so in Adams County, where Circuit Judge Robert Adrian is fighting a two-front war to keep his job — one with voters in November and the other with officials who oversee judicial-misconduct cases.
To say that controversy around Adrian is extreme hardly describes events in Quincy, where earlier this month, the judge announced his intention to remain in office in a public park while surrounded by screaming, sign-carrying protesters.
“I don’t care how much they try to cancel me, which is what they are doing now. I’m going to do exactly what the law says,” Adrian proclaimed.
Actually, that’s the issue. Did Adrian follow or defy the law?
The Judicial Inquiry Board alleges that Adrian intentionally acted contrary to the law and then lied under oath when questioned about it.
He faces a trial before the Illinois Courts Commission, a seven-member panel that hears judicial misconduct allegations.
Adrian’s inquiry board case, the subject of a recent column, stems from a Jan. 3 sentencing hearing involving an 18-year-old male — Drew Clinton — whom Adrian had found guilty of criminal sexual assault.
The charges grew out of a party involving adults, kids and alcohol. The 16-year-old victim consumed too much alcohol and then either fell asleep or passed out, later waking up to discover Clinton having sex with her.
Although Adrian convicted Clinton of criminal sexual assault, the judge did not want to impose the minimum four-year sentence.
“By law, the court is supposed to sentence this young man to the Department of Corrections. The court will not do that. There is no way for what happened in this case that this teenager should go” to prison, he said.
Adrian said the 148 days Clinton spent in jail was “plenty of punishment.”
“That would be a just sentence. The court can’t do that. But what the court can do, because this was a bench trial, the court will find the people failed to prove their case on” criminal sexual assault, Adrian said.
With that, the victim, deemed no longer a victim, fled the courtroom in tears. Her father says she is schooled at home because she cannot return to public school, her grades have fallen and she’s a shell of her former self.
Rather than embrace anonymity, the girl has spoken publicly about what she contends that Clinton and the judge have done to her.
Public protests prompted the Illinois Attorney General’s Office to ask the Illinois Supreme Court to intervene. But the high court said no, stating that “the double-jeopardy clause prohibits further prosecution even where an acquittal is ‘based upon an egregiously erroneous foundation.’”
Now the judge is campaigning on the theme that his actions were affirmed and he’s the victim of false accusations.
“I will never sentence an innocent person to the Department of Corrections. It’s never going to happen,” Adrian said. “I’m going to do exactly what the law says. Drew Clinton was not guilty of the offenses he was charged with. That’s what the law showed. That’s what the evidence showed.”
Adrian is correct regarding his sentencing pledge for at least one reason — his superiors removed him from criminal court.
To be retained in office, Adrian needs a minimum 60 percent favorable vote, an achievable goal. Taking on the courts commission is a different challenge altogether.
