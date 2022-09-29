Jim Dey | Who's your daddy? Courts can decide, but state can't ask
“Days of Our Lives” is not just a television soap.
The tangled tales of individual people occur with regularity in real life, sometimes popping up in the courts for judicial review.
That’s what happened to Iva B. (her full name was not given).
Although married, she had a child in 2006 by another man.
DNA testing confirmed last year that “Timothy S.” is “M.B’s” actual father.
As a consequence, Vermilion County Circuit Judge Tom O’Shaughnessy entered an April “judgment of paternity” establishing “Timothy S.” as the biological father of “M.B.”
On its face, that makes perfect sense.
But the law follows a more complicated path than what outsiders would find to be common sense.
That’s why the 5th District Appellate Court recently reversed O’Shaughnessy’s decision declaring Timothy S. to be the “biological father,” even though that is what DNA testing confirmed.
What happened?
Here’s some background:
Iva B. was married to Daniel B. from 2004 to 2008.
The child — M.B. — was born in July 2007.
Under the law, husband Daniel B. is “presumed” to be the father, even though he “did not sign a voluntary acknowledgement of paternity.”
Daniel B. died when M.B., now 15, was just 2 years old.
Circumstances became even more complicated in 2018, when state child protection workers persuaded the court that Iva B. was an “unfit parent.”
Timothy S. re-entered the picture in an effort to win legal recognition as M.B.’s father.
The state also filed a legal motion asking for him to be declared the boy’s father.
O’Shaughnessy rejected Timothy S.’s paternity-seeking motion because it violated the two-year statute of limitations, but he granted the state’s motion and declared him the father.
The appellate court, however, overturned that finding because it found that state law does not allow the state to intervene on the issue of questioning paternity.
Quoting state law, it said a petition challenging paternity “may be brought by the child, the birth mother or a person presumed to be a parent.”
“The plain language of these statutory section specifies which parties may bring an action to declare the nonexistence of the parent-child relationship. Those sections do not authorize the state to bring such an action,” wrote appellate Justice Thomas Welch in a unanimous decision for the three-judge court.
Timothy S. testified that he knew Iva B. “had become pregnant with his child in 2006.”
But he said Iva B. told him that she intended to terminate her pregnancy but “did not follow through with the procedure.”
He also testified that he sought a paternity test after Daniel B. died, but that his request was denied because it came after the two-year statute of limitations expired.
A filing after the statute of limitations has expired is permitted, but only under certain circumstances.
The individual seeking to establish paternity must show that the delay was the result of a “legal disability duress or the result of fraudulent concealment.”
None of those factors applied to Timothy S.’s filing.
As a consequence, the appellate court reversed the trial court’s order that Timothy S. was the biological father of M.B. and declaring him the legal father, restoring the late Daniel B. to his status as “presumed” legal father.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff