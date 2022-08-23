Jim Dey | Will new year create a new climate in public safety?
Nov. 8 is an important day for the state of Illinois: Election Day, when voters make their choices as to who will represent the public in Springfield and Washington, D.C.
But that’s not the only big day in the state’s immediate future.
Jan. 1 is the start of another new year. That’s also when a new law takes effect that could open the door for thousands of jailed inmates awaiting trial across the state to be released from custody.
Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow warns that 4,000 to 5,000 current inmates awaiting trial in Cook and the collar counties will be eligible for immediate release thanks to the Legislature’s decision to eliminate bond requirements for accused lawbreakers. And that, he said, is a direct threat to public safety.
“When criminals realize there are no boundaries, they are more brazen. They’ll do even more crimes,” he said.
Glasgow is one of 100 state’s attorneys from Illinois’ 102 counties who have vowed to fight implementation of the new law to the bitter end.
First, his group plans to ask legislators to repeal parts or even all of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act.
If that effort fails — a prospect that is more than likely — prosecutors could go to the courts to challenge bond repeal as an unconstitutional affront to public safety.
Whatever happens, the upcoming battle will be epic, because opposing sides — Pritzker vs. law enforcement — are fundamentally at odds over crucial aspects of how the criminal-justice system does — and should — operate.
The people of Illinois are largely snoozing as battle lines form, mostly unaware of the landmark legislation passed at lightning speed in early 2021. But people are worried about rising crime rates.
The public’s temperature could go up even higher when the potentially messy and hectic consequences brought about by the law come to public attention.
The 700-page law, pushed largely by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus and proudly signed by the governor, delayed the abolition of the bond system until Jan. 1.
Its premise is that those charged with crimes are frequently the victims of a judicial system that is so unfair it must be radically changed.
That viewpoint explains why Pritzker recently dismissed concerns about allowing alleged lawbreakers to be released soon after being arrested.
He said it’s necessary to assure that low-level shoplifters are not locked up indefinitely.
That may be a politically effective response, especially since the elimination of bond won’t occur until after Election Day. But Pritzker’s comment ignores the fact that large numbers of individuals charged with far more serious crimes will also be subject to immediate release before trial.
Of course, that depends how the state’s judges respond to the requirement to either release the accused outright or hold them indefinitely until trial.
The governor, obviously, is suggesting that complaints about the abolition of bond are much ado about nothing, that his critics are uninformed scaremongers. Prosecutors, however, contend that they know from experience that the habit of lawbreakers is to continue to commit crimes and to suggest otherwise is dangerously naive.
Politics, of course, will come into play. If Democrats, who hold all the levers of power in Illinois, sustain unexpected losses in November, they might be more amenable to modifying the new law. If they enjoy a sweeping victory, a distinct possibility, they can be expected to stand pat.
In that case, the public will wait either for nothing to happen or a doomsday scenario regarding public safety beginning next year.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.