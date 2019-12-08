Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg was apoplectic over oral arguments that were scheduled to be held Monday at the U.S. Supreme Court.
He complained that the National Rifle Association, in an effort to wipe out “basic gun-safety laws around the country,” was “getting a hearing in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.”
“The stakes couldn’t be higher,” he warned.
He is, of course, correct. Stakes are always high in cases before the Supreme Court.
How high is a matter of perspective and emotional political intrigue among gun-rights and gun-control enthusiasts.
It’s been 10 years since the court ruled that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protects the right of a properly licensed citizen to own a gun inside his own home for self-defense purposes.
But while the court held that the Second Amendment confers the right to own a gun, the opinion authored by the late Justice Antonin Scalia made it clear that government at all levels retains the right to regulate.
“Nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on long-standing prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms,” he wrote.
It’s also been 10 years since the high court has heard a gun-rights case, leading some to contend that it has preferred to ignore the issue while lower federal courts have ignored the directions of its last ruling by sustaining strict — and potentially unconstitutional — limits on citizens’ rights to own a gun.
The case justices heard this week is Exhibit A for that proposition.
It involves a New York City ordinance that allowed its citizens to own a gun but barred them from taking it anywhere except one of seven shooting ranges in the city.
The NRA challenged the law’s constitutionality. But it lost at the district level and again on appeal.
That was that — until the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to review the case. Then, proponents of the law, recognizing how vulnerable it was to a constitutional challenge, not only repealed the city ordinance but also persuaded the state legislature to pass a law allowing legal gun owners to take their guns to homes or businesses and shooting ranges both inside and outside their home cities.
By repealing the disputed law, gun-control proponents hoped to avoid the oral arguments that were heard Monday at the high court. Their position is that the issue is moot because the law has been repealed, effectively arguing that the NRA won.
“So what’s left of this case?” asked Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
That argument may carry the day, with news reports indicating that Ginsburg and fellow Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor appeared to embrace that position.
Chief Justice John Roberts also expressed sympathy for it.
But it’s no sure thing that strategic “voluntary cessation” to avoid further litigation will work because courts seek to ensure that, after a case is declared moot, a defendant won’t resume his prior bad behavior.
There’s also the matter of the law that the state passed to replace the city ordinance. It required that gun owners transporting their firearms to allowed premises must do so in a manner that is “continuous and uninterrupted.”
Does that really mean what it says? Or can the gun owner stop to eat, go the restroom or visit his mother-in-law? The lawyer defending the state law said stopping for a bathroom break would be OK, but the question about visiting a mother-in-law would “need to play out in the state courts.”
So the issue appears to be whether the court will, in fact, decide the case on the merits and clarify the difference between acceptable and unacceptable regulations, or declare the dispute moot and wait — perhaps for years — for another case.
Although Justice Clarence Thomas did not ask any questions during oral arguments, he’s made it clear in past opinions that the court has failed its duty to clarify its decision in District of Columbia v. Heller.
He’s complained that “the right to keep and bear arms is apparently this court’s constitutional orphan. And the lower courts seem to have gotten the message.”
But Thomas is just one justice of nine on the court. He needs some supporters.
That’s explains a favorite anecdote about former Justice William Brennan.
The late justice often asked his clerk to identify the most important thing about being on the Supreme Court. When they demurred, he would hold up all five fingers of one hand, signaling the necessity of securing five votes to win a majority.