Jim Dey | Wisconsin self-defense law ruling
The “he deserved it” defense has never been officially recognized in murder cases, although it is routinely a subtext of self-defense claims.
But that was before last week’s decision by the Wisconsin Supreme Court — described as “groundbreaking” by media outlets — that found a 2008 state law there allows a sex-trafficking victim to claim self-defense as a defense for killing her abuser.
As a consequence of the court’s ruling, lawyers for 22-year-old Chrystul Kizer will be able to argue that Kizer acted lawfully when she shot 33-year-old Randall Volar III twice in the head, set fire to his body and house and fled in Volar’s car.
The court’s 4-3 majority ruled the Wisconsin law affords a “complete defense to a charge of first-degree intention homicide.”
The court’s three dissenting judges argued the statute did not go as far as the majority contends, concluding that the statute permits defendants to argue they committed second-degree, not first-degree, murder and are deserving of a less-serious penalty.
The Wisconsin law states that “a victim of a violation of (human and child sex trafficking) has an affirmative defense for any offense committed as a direct result (of human and child sex trafficking) without regard to whether anyone was prosecuted or convicted for the violation (of those offenses).”
But the justices wrestled with the meaning of the undefined words “direct result” and questioned whether the statute established any time guidelines.
Prosecutors argued the statute should be narrowly interpreted because more expansive determinations would produce a vast expansion of self-defense claims and eliminate questions about whether killing someone was “reasonable or necessary.”
News accounts indicate Kizer, then 16, met the 33-year-old Volar on a sex-trafficking website. She said he exploited her sexually and trafficked her with other men in exchange for cash, dinners and gifts.
On the day of the shooting, news accounts say Volar arranged for an Uber driver to take Kizer from Milwaukee to his home in Kenosha. One account states she told her boyfriend that she intended to shoot him because “she was tired of him touching her.”
It seems clear that, if the case goes to trial, Volar will come across as the ultimate unsympathetic shooting victim, a crucial ingredient in self-defense claims.
He was suspected by local authorities of being a child abuser, and police found “hundreds” of videos of child sexual abuse that he had filmed in his home.
Based on that alone, Kizer’s lawyers should not have difficulty presenting “some” evidence that she was abused by Volar. Once that claim is established during trial, prosecutors must show that the killing was not legally justified.
In her majority opinion, Justice Rebecca Dallet identified two key issues: the meaning of the words “committed as a direct result” of the trafficking offense and whether self-defense is an absolute defense or one that reduces first-degree murder to second-degree.
“We conclude that an offense is ‘committed as a direct result of the violation of’ human trafficking statutes if there is a logical, causal connection between the offense and the trafficking such that the offense is not the result, in significant part, of other” factors separate “from the trafficking violation,” she wrote.
The case has been pending for years as lawyers argued over the statute’s meaning.
A trial judge dismissed Kizer’s claim but allowed the parties to appeal his ruling, first to the appellate court and then, to the state supreme court.
The appellate court ruled in Kizer’s favor. But the supreme court gave her an even more expansive victory by broadly interpreting the statute in her favor.
