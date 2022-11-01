Jim Dey | With election days away, Pritzker changes stance on SAFE-T Act
Just like Humpty Dumpty, Illinois Gov J.B. Pritzker has been straddling the SAFE-T Act political wall.
But it looks like — either due to an election-eve conversion or a belated understanding of the law he championed — the governor has gone over the side. Reversing his earlier refusal to commit himself, Pritzker suggested last week the law be rewritten to state that bond abolition applies only to those arrested after, not before, Jan. 1, 2023.
“So let us amend the act to make it very specific, that violent criminals that are in jail awaiting trial, that Jan. 1 is not some deadline to let people out,” he said.
In other words, Pritzker said bond abolition should not apply retroactively because of the public-safety threat it represents.
While saying he could not predict the future, the governor said mass releases could be “very dangerous.”
Campaigning in Lake County, Pritzker attributed his change of stance to “misinformation” about the law. But legislation is rarely rewritten because outsiders misunderstand what it says.
There’s no reason why the SAFE-T Act, as currently written, would not be retroactive. That became clear after a recent Illinois Supreme Court decision in which the court ruled an adult defendant, Denzal Stewart, sentenced in 2017 for a 2016 crime deserves a new sentencing hearing because the judge considered his juvenile criminal record when he sentenced him in adult court.
The high court said the sentence conflicted with SAFE-T Act provisions adopted in January 2021 that bar juvenile records from being considered when sentencing adult offenders.
State’s attorneys in Illinois are preparing for an onslaught of Jan. 1 hearings involving inmates currently held on bond who are seeking release under the new law.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz estimated that 25 percent of inmates awaiting trial in the county would be eligible for release.
Referring to the Jan. 1 date, Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine hyperbolically predicted the “greatest jailbreak” in county history, while Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said “hundreds” of dangerous people would be released from his county jail.
Under current law, individuals charged with a crime can be released without posting any bond or required to post various amounts that depend on their prior history, community ties, employment and the seriousness of the charges against them.
When the alleged crimes are particularly serious, defendants can be held on bonds in the millions of dollars or denied bond altogether. To be released, an inmate must post 10 percent of the face amount — for example, $1,000 on a bond of $10,000.
The posted bond, subject to forfeiture, is an inducement to defendants to attend future court hearings.
Under the SAFE-T Act, bond is abolished, and defendants must either be released outright or held until trial. The new law presumes all defendants are eligible for release, with the possible exception of individuals facing mandatory prison sentences if convicted.
Law-enforcement officials contend that the new law will allow the release of individuals charged with serious crimes. State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, has drafted an amendment that would allow a judge more flexibility in deciding whether to hold or release a defendant.
That includes a determination as to the threat defendants pose to the community, as well as the defendant’s flight risk.
Pritzker has, generally, embraced Bennett’s amendment while refusing to talk in specifics.
At the same time, proponents of the SAFE-T Act have pushed back against any changes, charging that the law’s critics are motivated by racism.
Legislative action, if there is any, will take place in the post-election veto session.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.