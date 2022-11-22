Jim Dey | With election over, SAFE-T Act may be home free
Based on pre-election promises — often of dubious value — Illinois legislators will be meeting in post-election sessions to smooth out defects in the SAFE-T Act criminal-justice reform law.
The immediate problem to be addressed, theoretically, is the Jan. 1, 2023, abolition of the cash bail system. Under the new law, criminal defendants either will be held until trial or released outright.
Posting a cash bond — everything from one’s own recognizance to being denied release on any amount — will be a thing of the past.
Critics have charged that the new approach will allow serious criminal wrongdoers to go free shortly after arrest, posing a serious public-safety threat. The law’s defenders insist that claim is racist misinformation.
But another aspect of the massive 700-plus-page new law provides a hint as to its direction.
The SAFE-T Act is designed to loosen the judicial system’s strings on the criminal element, particularly those at the front end of the system facing trial.
But another aspect of the law that took effect earlier this year is designed to loosen oversight over home-confinement orders, and its implementation has Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart screaming.
As an alternative to traditional incarceration in a jail or prison setting, the courts can sentence defendants to home incarceration.
That means exactly what it says — individuals are required to be home unless they get permission from their overseers to leave for a limited amount of time for a specific reason. The goal is obvious — keeping them out of criminal circulation.
But the SAFE-T Act changed the rules to the point they are no longer required to remain at home.
Under the new law, they are allowed two days of “free movement,” ostensibly to run errands or attend medical appointments. But an investigation by WGN-TV in Chicago revealed the new home-confinement rules have turned the system into a joke.
Based on its review of sheriff’s records, WGN reported that those on home confinement have been using their time “to make repeated visits to casinos, shop at a gun store, commit retail thefts and attempt a kidnapping.”
The sheriff’s office told WGN that four individuals “have been murdered” while on what is called “free movement.”
Defendants are required to wear ankle monitors on their “free movement” days. But the sheriff’s office has difficulty following their exact whereabouts.
Dart said it’s like a bizarre lottery program where the law says, “Go out, we’re going to close our eyes for two days just to see what happens.”
The SAFE-T Act takes the same approach to bond abolition.
Under the rules, defendants facing mandatory prison sentences can be held until trial. But others, many of whom are charged with serious felonies that do not require prison sentences, can be subject to outright release.
The question now is to what extent legislators are willing to make substantive changes in the law to address public-safety concerns.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia
Rietz, who is part of a group of prosecutors involved in negotiations on the issue, said she is hopeful they and legislators can reach “an agreement we can all live with.”
“We’re still in negotiations,” she said.
But Democrats who passed the law are less enthusiastic about substantive changes after their big wins at the polls Nov. 8.
State Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, said he’ll only support minor changes.
“After (Nov. 8), the main thing is to make sure it’s technical, and we can implement it in the right way,” he said.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.