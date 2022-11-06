Jim Dey | With hole this deep, can Frankfort state senator climb out?
Readers have heard this cliche many times. But, remember, cliches become cliches because they are, generally, true.
Considered in that context, it’s too bad nobody ever told 19th District state Sen. Michael Hastings of Frankfort that when you’re in a hole, quit digging.
It’s too late now. He’s already halfway to China, in the process making a bizarre election year in Illinois even stranger.
Readers may recognize the name of the embattled Hastings. A military veteran and state legislator, he has vast political ambitions.
But Hastings is in a fix now. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a fellow Democrat, has sought his resignation. Democratic Senate President Don Harmon fired Hastings from his leadership team.
And that was before Hastings’ latest mess, a can-you-believe-it ploy that has people asking if he’s deceitful, stupid or both.
Whatever the situation, he’s added some spice to election year politics that has generated considerable comment.
Hastings’ recent divorce included allegations that he physically abused his former wife — Kate Hastings. (Remember that name, because it’s important.)
Weeks ago, there was a leak of a police report involving officers called to the scene of a domestic dispute in which Hastings’ wife told officers how he had roughed her up. Later, court filings disclosed further allegations, including that Hastings had slammed his wife’s head against a wall and was physically abusive and volatile in front of their children.
It was an altogether ugly business, no love lost on either side. For his part, Hastings denied the allegations and suggested they were politically motivated.
That would have been that until last week when a letter from “Kate Hastings” was sent to voters in Sen. Hastings’ district that included effusive praise for Sen. Hastings and encouraged his re-election.
It characterized the veteran legislator as an “extraordinary father and husband” and recalled how the author of the letter “watched Mike work tirelessly for our community.”
Under ordinary circumstances, that would be a mighty nice thing for an ex-wife to say about an ex-husband.
The only problem is that Kate Hastings — the ex-wife — told the Chicago Tribune that “I did not have anything to do with it, that is not my signature.”
Further, she criticized the letter’s presentation.
“I would also never use such terrible stationery,” Hastings’ former wife said.
Under questioning, Hastings said the letter was written by his sister — whom he called Kate — and he vigorously denied any suggestion that the use of the “Kate Hastings” name and endorsement was meant to fool voters.
Further, Hastings said he cleared the letter with staffers for the Democratic Senate president.
But more problems ensued. Springfield political analyst Rich Miller reports that the sister who wrote the letter under the name “Kate Hastings” is “Mary Katherine, who apparently goes by the name Molly.”
“Her married name is Molly Doolin, and this past January Sen. Hastings public thanked his sister Molly Doolin by name on Facebook,” Miller wrote.
At the same time, members of Senate President Harmon’s staff denied any connection with both the letter and the Hastings campaign.
“No campaign run or supported by Senate Democrats would do something so boneheaded, so beneath accepted campaign tactics,” Harmon said in a written statement.
For his part, Hastings denied trying to mislead voters and characterized criticism as “the antithesis of standing up for a woman’s voice.”
“I will not stand for it,” he said.
Republicans initially were content to let Democrats slug out the letter issue. But sensing a chance to defeat a heretofore safe Democratic incumbent, they’ve launched ads reviewing his laundry list of problems.
“On election day, tell Michael Hastings enough is enough,” the GOP ad states.
Will Hastings climb out of his self-made hole? Voters will know more two or three days from now.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.