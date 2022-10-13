Jim Dey | Word of the day — 'gadzooks' — gets under judge's skin
Some days, it doesn’t pay to get out of bed.
That must have been how Chicago lawyer David Thollander felt when he was conducting a 2018 civil bench trial before Judge Anna Demacopoulos.
Circumstances were not the best when Thollander objected to a question asked by his opposing counsel and the judge denied his objection.
The trial transcript reveals what happened next.
Judge: “All right, I’m going to allow the testimony. ...”
Thollander: (Inaudible).
Judge: “I’m sorry. Say it a little louder, Mr. Thollander.”
Thollander: “Oh, gadzooks.”
Judge: “We’re going to take a five-minute recess.”
Thollander later testified that he made the “gadzooks” remark out of frustration and did not mean to offend the court. The judge later testified that “she did not know what ‘gadzooks’ meant,” but considered it “offensive” and interpreted it as an “attempt to in some way undermine the court’s ruling.”
For the record, the word “gadzooks” is defined as a “mild” or “ironic” oath. It’s considered archaic, a seldom-used exclamation from another era.
At any rate, circumstances went downhill from there. When court resumed, Thollander asked to “make a record” outlining his objection to the judge’s decision to deny his objection. She refused his request.
Thollander: “I want to make a record.”
Judge: “Have a seat.”
Thollander: “I still want to make a record.”
Judge: “Have a seat.”
Thollander: “I’m sitting down.”
The repartee continued. By the time it was over, the judge had imposed $3,000 in contempt-of-court fines.
Ultimately, she found him in contempt, but reduced the fine to $1,000. Thollander appealed, but the contempt finding was affirmed.
Then the Attorney’s Registration and Disciplinary Commission piled on. It charged Thollander with a variety of offenses, including “engaging in conduct” prejudicial to the administration of justice that was meant to disrupt and delay the tribunal.
When the judge testified before an ARDC panel, she let Thollander have it. She charged that he was “visibly upset,” “getting extremely aggressive, standing, pacing,” “shuffling or throwing papers on his desk,” “throwing them up in the air” and, at one point, had “screamed” at her.
Thollander denied everything she alleged, except for saying “gadzooks.” If he ever raised his voice, he said, it was because his aged client was “very hard of hearing.” He acknowledged pressing the point about making a record on the disputed objection, explaining that he was “baffled that she wouldn’t let me make a record. ...”
It was pretty much he said/judge said. Then Thollander’s opposing counsel, Kevin Besetzny, who witnessed the episode, offered testimony contradicting the judge.
He said Thollander did not yell, throw papers, scream or loudly argue with the judge.
The three-person ARDC panel acknowledged that the judge and Thollander offered “diametrically opposed views of what occurred.”
“We give a great deal of weight of Mr. Besetzny’s testimony, as he was a neutral observer of the exchanges between (Thollander) and Judge Demacopolous,” it stated.
The panel rejected three of the charges against Thollander, but found recently that his decision to challenge the judge’s refusal to make a record delayed proceedings and was “prejudicial to the administration of justice.”
It recommended to the Illinois Supreme Court that Thollander, a veteran lawyer with an unblemished disciplinary record, be reprimanded.
“By no means do we excuse (Thollander’s) misconduct, but neither do we find it particularly serious,” the panel wrote in its 19-page decision.
Thollander told the ABA Journal that he was pleased the ARDC found he had not yelled at the judge but still “baffled” that he was cited for his effort to make a record.
He acknowledged the toll the dispute took on him, describing it as an “albatross” that has hung over his head for four years. That’s why he said he will accept the “reprimand” recommendation, not say “gadzooks” to illustrate his objection to it.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.