Nearly 28 years after he was wrongfully convicted of murder, Alan Beaman is once again back before the Illinois Supreme Court.
The former Illinois Wesleyan University student has made three trips to the high court — once when he asked it to overturn his conviction for killing his former girlfriend and twice seeking the court’s authorization to pursue a civil jury trial against police officers he contends engineered his wrongful conviction.
“Alan Beaman has spent his adult life fighting for a (civil) trial, and this court should give him one,” Beaman’s lawyer, David Shapiro, told the high court last week.
The question before the court is whether police investigators improperly influenced prosecutors to file the charges that led to Beaman’s wrongful conviction.
Because prosecutors are immune from civil lawsuits, Beaman has the burden of showing that — but for errors and misconduct by police — he never would have been charged.
That’s a challenge, because the McLean County prosecutor in the case — former local assistant state’s attorney James Souk — was active in the lengthy investigation from its earliest stages.
Beaman was convicted of the July 25, 1993, killing of his former girlfriend — Illinois State University student Jennifer Lockmiller.
The body was discovered in her Normal apartment, and investigators quickly focused on former boyfriend Beaman. The couple had a volatile relationship before they split up.
Irony abounds in this case because the defense is arguing that, in its zeal to charge Beaman, law enforcement ignored a more likely suspect.
But none of those initially suspected were responsible. Years after the crime and Beaman’s release from prison, authorities revealed that DNA evidence not available at the time of the probe came from two unidentified sources.
As a consequence, the Lockmiller investigation has been reopened.
At his trial, Beaman argued he was at home in Rockford on summer break and could not have committed the crime. There was no physical or eyewitness testimony linking him to Lockmiller’s death.
Beaman, who spent 13 years in prison before his conviction was overturned, has been officially exonerated.
He received a court-approved certificate of innocence that allowed him to collect less than $200,000 in state compensation. Further, former Gov. Pat Quinn also granted Beaman a pardon based on his innocence claim.
Beaman and his lawyers are seeking compensation for the wrongful conviction from the City of Normal. Should the case ever be set for trial, an innocent man who spent 13 years in prison would win automatic jury sympathy that could set the stage for a substantial money award.
That’s why the city’s lawyer — Thomas DiCianni of Chicago — argued strenuously that investigators conducted a thorough investigation. He conceded they made mistakes — not turning over to the defense results of a polygraph test given to a suspect — but conducted a good-faith investigation that did not improperly influence the state’s decision to charge Beaman with murder.
DiCianni argued “any investigation can be second-guessed” but that prosecutor Souk “knew all the evidence” and made up his own mind about pursuing Beaman.
“There is no way (Souk’s) independent judgment in this case was overcome,” he told the seven justices. “This particular prosecutor was familiar with all the facts.”
Shapiro countered that there were disputed facts that require a ruling by a jury.
“This is the reason trials exist,” he told the court.
Beaman’s civil case has been through the state and federal courts, and so far, he’s met a roadblock at every turn.
After the 4th District Appellate court first ruled against him, the high court declined to review Beaman’s appeal. That was thought to end the case.
The court, however, without explanation, reversed itself and held a review in which it decided to send the case back to the 4th district for further consideration.
The 4th district did so, reaching the same conclusion that it had earlier. It held Beaman was not entitled to a civil trial because the prosecutors made an independent decision to charge Beaman.
Following that ruling, the Supreme Court decided it would again re-examine the 4th district decision.
It’s unclear when the court will rule. It typically takes the court several months to decide a case after hearing arguments.
Beaman, now a husband and father, lives in his hometown of Rockford.
