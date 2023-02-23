Where is the $1.8 million?
That’s what the Illinois Attorney General’s Office hopes to find out following Champaign County circuit Judge Jason Bohm’s recent order that the now-defunct Tap In Leadership Academy repay state grant dollars it was given to help young people in need.
Bohm issued his order Feb. 2, and the lawyer for Tap In has 30 days from that date to file a notice of appeal. If no appeal is filed, the attorney general is expected to conduct what are called “citation” evidentiary hearings to trace the money flow.
Parties to the case are mum. But the dispute dates to 2016, when the Illinois Department of Human Services and Tap In CEO Sally Carter signed a series of grant agreements.
After the funds were transferred to Tap In, the agency dropped off the radar screen, as far as state officials were concerned.
Tap In did not submit annual financial reports showing how the funds were spent. Further, the organization never responded to inquiries from the state’s contract managers.
Contract administrator Martin Fruchtl stated in an affidavit that letters were sent to Tap In at two Champaign addresses — 2011 Rand Barn Road and 103 S. Country Fair Drive — but both were returned as undeliverable.
The two addresses were used because Tap In had moved. Although required to inform the state of any change of address, Tap In failed to do so.
Fruchtl said a state letter informed Tap In in October 2018 that “a formal determination has been made that $1,807,534.62 was still due and that if (Tap In) disputed the determination, it could request a formal hearing.” Tap In did not respond.
Dates on the correspondence and the time consumed by litigation make clear how slow recovery efforts like this are.
One letter to Carter — dated Aug. 13, 2018 — outlines the state’s plans to “take necessary steps to assure collection or resolution of unspent grant-in-aid funds.” Ultimately, state officials filed a lawsuit in Champaign County court.
The grant money covered a variety of issues.
The state provided $453,976 to Tap In to create a “comprehensive” child-development assistance for children “age 6 weeks to 6 years, from migrant and seasonal work families.”
The state provided another $1.1 million to Tap In to boost youth employment, the goal of which was to provide “a holistic approach to unsubsidized employment for transition-age youth (16-24).”
The third grant — a “Teen Reach” grant — was for $172,800 and aimed at providing “positive youth activities during non-school hours.”
The lawyer for Tap In did not dispute the state’s claims about the grant awards or its failure to comply with the terms of its contractual agreement.
However, Tap In, laughably, filed a counterclaim alleging that the state “improperly failed to provide Tap In with a fourth grant in fiscal year 2018.”
Bohm dismissed Tap In’s claims in its defense as “unpersuasive.” He said evidence showed there was “no doubt” the organization did not abide by the contracts it signed.
Carter did not respond to e-mail inquiries. But she has a strong presence on social media, where she describes herself as a “motivational speaker/empowerment advocate/visionary” and offers services that include “public speaking, writing, diversity and inclusion, leadership development, and training.”
Her LinkedIn profile states that she “has helped thousands of children and their families successfully navigate through the educational system and, oftentimes, their personal lives.” It states that in 2010, she established the “Tap In Leadership Academy, and that her success there “inspired the development of The Royal Academy, a school and day care program in Arcola.”
Her resume states she left Tap In in February 2018. That’s around the time the state started to raise questions about the grant money. She’s currently identified as the “owner/chief empowerment professional” at One Square Four Sides, an organization that “creates spaces for individuals to learn, engage and celebrate their wins and successes together.”