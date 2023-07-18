Skokie lawyer Robert Lewin attributes his problems to the “generation gap.”
Licensed to practice law in 1974, he’s no spring chicken.
There’s nothing wrong with that. But Lewin’s manner of communicating with actual spring chickens — younger female lawyers, law students and clerks — clearly is problematic.
His movements within the Will County Courthouse already have been restricted to courtrooms and the clerk’s office. Records state that “he is not permitted to enter the law library, cafeteria and other (courthouse) areas.”
Now the state’s Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission has charged that Lewis engaged in “conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice” by virtue of his “harassment of Will County Courthouse staff.”
That’s a big umbrella, but then Lewis has managed to attract a fair number of critics with his flirtatious manner, ill-advised statements, requests for dates, occasional displays of anger and discussions of his personal life.
In an interview with Law360, Lewin mostly denied any inappropriate behavior, saying he “never” has sexually harassed or mistreated a woman in his long career.
Any issues, he said, stem from a “generation gap in what is considered appropriate.”
That may well be true. But it’s equally true that once was no longer is.
Readers can decide for themselves about the seriousness of the catalog of complaints lobbed in Lewis’ direction.
Courthouse overseers, including Roger Holland, formerly of the Champaign County Courthouse, received a written complaint from Will County employees in March 2021. It “detailed allegations of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior” toward female employees that dated to 2016.
An investigation revealed that Lewis sometimes would spend “long periods of time” doing research in the courthouse law library. While seeking help with a technological issue with a female employee, he would “speak to her about his personal life” and “leave candy at her work station.”
On another occasion, he patted the same woman on the head and “placed his hand in her hair.”
In a conversation with investigators, Lewis acknowledged that conduct “could be inappropriate.”
But his remarks toward female lawyers raised an even bigger question.
Seeking a better deal for clients from female prosecutors, Lewin said he sometimes asked, “Will begging or flirting be more effective?”
Even more provocative was Lewin’s admission that he commented on female lawyers’ appearances.
“I’ve told them they have a nice dress, but it would be better if it was on the floor,” he stated.
Readers can see where this is headed.
Lewin was ordered
not to flirt, make inappropriate comments or propose dates to female employees.
But, critics charged, shortly thereafter, Lewis continued his on-again, off-again flirtations.
On one occasion, he commented on a law student’s appearance in front of others by saying, “If I were 55 years younger, I would get with her.”
That’s when the penalties against him were increased from a warning to restricting his presence to courtrooms and the clerk’s office.
Now, with a date before an ARDC hearing panel, Lewin’s in even hotter water. He and his lawyer would be well advised, when presenting their defense, to choose their words carefully for fear of opening up another dilemma in “the generation gap.”