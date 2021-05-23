Jim Dey | Youthful murderers push envelope on sentencing issues
The U.S. Supreme Court — for good or ill — opened Pandora’s box years ago when it issued a series of decisions that put an end to death and life sentences for juvenile murderers.
As a consequence, Illinois courts, including in Champaign County, continue to struggle with what exactly the nation’s highest court was saying and how far the high court’s prohibitions should be extended.
Just last week, the Illinois Supreme Court dealt with another case of that nature.
But this case didn’t deal with a juvenile murderer. Instead, it involved a 19-year-old with gang ties and multiple drug convictions who was involved in a double-homicide stemming from a dispute over drug turf.
Antonio House of Chicago was sentenced to a mandatory life sentence for his role in kidnapping the two victims and then acting as a lookout while fellow gang members executed their gang and business rivals.
If those facts seem to have strayed a bit far from the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision involving juveniles, it’s because they have. The defense bar is trying hard to stretch the meaning of juvenile to include young adults.
Lauren Bauser, an assistant state appellate defender, told the high court last week that a 19-year-old is “only a few years older’” than juvenile offenders convicted of murder and that House should benefit from “evolving standards” of what’s an appropriate punishment for immature young people.
But Gopi Kashyap, an assistant attorney general, warned the court that it is treading on dangerous ground because “equating a 15-year-old to a 19-year-old has never been done under our law.”
She contended that juveniles always have been treated as “constitutionally different” than legal adults.
A state appeals court has ordered a new sentencing hearing for House, now 46, and House’s lawyers have asked the Illinois Supreme Court to affirm that decision.
The state opposes a new sentencing hearing but is asking the court to send the case back to a trial judge for further review of House’s claims in his post-conviction petition.
The Illinois Supreme Court has taken a strong stance with respect to new sentencing rules for juveniles who have been sentenced to life or de facto life sentences after being convicted of murder. It has set a ceiling of 40 years in those cases unless the defendant represents a distinct threat to public safety.
But new cases involving unique facts keep generating more litigation, some that’s pending in the lower state courts and some that’s made it to Illinois’ highest court.
The Illinois Supreme Court appeared to slam the door on the argument that young adults should be treated as akin to juveniles. In a 2018 decision, it concluded that “for sentencing purposes, the age of 18 marks the present line between juveniles and young adults.”
As an apparent consequence, House’s lawyers argue that the mandatory life sentence he received violates the Illinois Constitution’s “proportionate” penalties clause. As such, House’s lawyers claim, the mandatory life sentence is unconstitutional as applied to him.
The proportionate penalties clause states that “all penalties” shall be “determined by the seriousness of the offenses with the objective of restoring the offender to useful citizenship.”
What that means is open to question. Many prison inmates are serving valid sentences so long that they’ll never be “restored to useful citizenship.”
But House’s lawyers are clearly hoping a friendly reading will help their client evade life behind bars.
That was clear by how the defense framed his status, repeatedly calling House a “lookout” who wasn’t physically present during the executions and was only acting at the behest of “older gang members.”
The state responded that House was armed and participated in a “planned attack” intended to send a message to potential business competitors.
“This was a kidnapping and murder plot. ... He was an adult who was an active accomplice,” Kashyap said.
Justices gave no hint as to where they stood as they questioned lawyers for both sides. They are expected to issue a ruling sometime this summer.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.