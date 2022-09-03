It’s time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
Dialing for dollars
Illinois’ new 13th Congressional District, which includes Champaign-Urbana, was drawn by Democrats to elect a Democrat — specifically, longtime party operative Nikki Budzinski.
And that’s what’s got Decatur’s Regan Deering — Budzinski’s GOP opponent — worried and calling for more financial backing from supporters.
Deering recently sent out a fundraising message that warned, “Democrats in Washington just made another reservation for fall TV ads reaching almost $2 million dollars in spending to support” Budzinski.
“As Democrats prepare to ramp up spending for the November election,” Deering warned that “our August end-of-the-month deadline just passed, and we’ve failed to reach our goal.”
“We cannot let Nancy Pelosi’s handpicked candidate become a layup for the Democrats here in central Illinois. This is a seat Rodney Davis was able to win consistently, despite a map unfavorable to Republicans like we have in the new 13th,” Deering’s message stated.
While Democrats aren’t taking any chances when it comes to campaign spending, they expect to win the new 13th.
Based on their re-drawing of the geographic boundaries of Illinois’ 17 districts, Democrats figure they’ll win 14 of the 17 congressional races, including the 13th.
If so, Illinois not only will have fewer GOP members in its U.S. House delegations but fewer members in its House delegation.
As has been the case for the past several decades, Illinois lost another one of its House seats because its population growth hasn’t kept up with other states.
The Democrats’ gerrymander of district boundary lines resulted in two Republicans being moved to two districts that included other Republicans.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis lost his primary election to fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Mary Miller in the 15th District.
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger declined to seek re-election after he was paired in the 16th District with Republican U.S. Rep. Darren LaHood.
The 13th District — the most gerrymandered congressional district in the U.S., according to the Washington Post — runs in snakelike form from Champaign County to the Missouri border.
It also splits the 15th District nearly in two.
Democrats sacrificed first-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Marie Newman’s district to create space for a second Hispanic Democrat in its House delegation.
Democrats dominate?
Those familiar with the rhythms of Illinois politics — Democrats rule — will not be surprised by polling results reported by “The Illinoize.”
The online political newsletter, run by former WDWS radio reporter Patrick Pfingsten, shows statewide Democratic candidates uniformly in great shape for the November election.
Among other things, The Illinoize poll:
- “Shows incumbent U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth with a wide lead on Republican challenger Kathy Salvi.” The margin was 58 percent to 35 percent with 8 percent undecided.
- Democratic secretary of state candidate (Alexi) Giannoulias leads (Republican Dan) Brady 55 percent to 37 percent with 8 percent of voters undecided.
- State Treasurer (Mike) Frerichs leads the GOP’s Tom Demmer by 21 percentage points, 54 percent-33 percent. It said 13 percent of respondents were undecided.
The statewide poll was conducted in late August by McHenry County-based firm Victory Geek, sampling 512 voters using both automated and live phone calls. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.3 percent.
Pfingsten apparently got some push-back from campaign operatives on the wrong side of the polls who questioned their reliability.
As is his nature, Pfingsten pushed back against the push-back.
“Even if our numbers aren’t 100 percent perfect, I’m confident our poll gives (readers) a solid understanding of where the Illinois electorate stands in late August. Both the Bailey campaign and the Demmer campaign tried really hard to discredit and diminish this poll, and I understand (they) don’t have much choice but to shoot the messenger when (they’re) getting beaten so badly. Just know that I invited both campaigns to provide us their polls, and I invited the Bailey campaign to comment for the newsletter this morning. Neither has taken us up on our offer.”
So take that, and this, too!
“Being a jerk on social media isn’t going to stop your guy from losing. Get over yourself,” he said.
Small bet on slow horse
Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker has — almost — all the money in the world, while his Republican opponent Darren Bailey has — almost — none.
But Bailey got a badly needed shot in the arm this week when GOP donor Richard Uihlein gave $1 million.
He had donated to Bailey’s primary campaign but not to Bailey’s general election campaign.
News reports indicate Uihlein withdrew his support for undisclosed reasons, but almost certainly related to Bailey’s campaign efforts.
They’ve apparently worked things out.
There’s no question that $1 million is a big chunk of change.
But Bailey is running against a multibillionaire, and that makes Uhlein’s $1 million donation chump change.
There’s just no competing financially with an opponent willing to spend $100 million, $200 million or $300 million from his personal fortune to win.
And Pritzker is determined to win. After all, he can’t run for president in 2024 unless he wins re-election in 2022.
Politics of prevarication
Is Democratic state Treasurer Mike Frerichs’ nose growing? Will it be soon?
That’s the question after the latest dust-up between Republican treasurer candidate Tom Demmer and Frerichs after Demmer continued to scorch Frerichs about his once-expressed interest in taxing retirees’ pension benefits.
Demmer, a state legislator from Dixon, recently vowed to “stop any possible taxing of retirement income in the state,” like that Frerichs suggested as a possibility two years ago when he was campaigning for the failed progressive income tax amendment to the Illinois Constitution.
Speaking in Edwardsville this week, Demmer said “retirement income tax is something that Mike Frerichs during the debate in 2020 said we should have a discussion about. Well, if that discussion is going to happen, then we are going to show that a majority of people are against taxing retirement income.”
That drew a fiery, but misleading, response from Frerichs spokeswoman Lauren Young.
“Mike Frerichs has never proposed taxing retirement income. He opposes it and will not support it. Anything that contradicts this statement simply is untrue. Anyone who contradicts this statement should be asked, ‘Why are you lying?’” said Lauren Young.
Actually, it’s Young — and Frerichs — who should be asked why she’s playing fast and loose with the truth.
Everyone who’s followed this story — and the ensuing controversy Frerichs stoked — knows that he specifically suggested taxing retirement income during a 2020 debate on a progressive income tax constitutional amendment with an Illinois Chamber of Commerce representative.
“I thing (taxing retiree benefits) is a discussion worth having,” Frerich said then.
His candid comments got him in big trouble with fellow Democrats who had ruled any mention of taxing retiree benefits too dangerous to discuss in public.
Young’s carefully chosen words are not worthy of belief because they are false, but because they change the subject.
But she did provide a textbook example of how the political class routinely misleads the public. They deny what was not charged while ignoring what was charged.
Demmer said — accurately — that Frerichs said taxing retiree benefits is a subject “worthy of discussion.”
So when his spokeswoman responded that “Mike Frerichs has never proposed taxing retirement income,” her words are accurate as far as they go.
But they don’t go — by design — far enough.
He didn’t propose taxing retiree benefits. Frerichs proposed discussing taxing retiree benefits. He knows it, and his slippery spokeswoman knows it. They just don’t want the voters to know it.
None of this would be an issue, of course, if the news media would simply check the record instead of presenting the issue as he said/he said. The facts are indisputable.