I spoke recently to an audience of attorneys and financial planners about the future of Illinois. I asked for a show of hands as to who thought our state would reverse the almost 1 percent decline in population we experienced in the past decade. Only 1 of 30 thought it was likely.
Why, I asked: high taxes, climate, business climate, corruption and lack of state pride were responses from this highly educated group.
Yes, I agreed, Illinois has obvious shortcomings, yet it has incredible strengths as well, which would make it an economic powerhouse otherwise. And the problems are fixable, though politically daunting.
Now let’s look at the positive side of the ledger, which is strikingly bright in ways I rarely hear trumpeted. Former Illinois Department of Commerce Director Jim Schultz of Effingham sums it up succinctly: In each of the five critical R’s — roads, rails, runways, rivers and routers — Illinois is among the top three states in the nation. I told Jim he should add a sixth R: research. A recent ranking of graduate research universities found the University of Illinois, Northwestern University and the University of Chicago to be in the top 20 in the world.
Look at a highway map of the U.S. and see the density of interstates crisscrossing Illinois — thicker than almost any other state. We have more miles, 2,200, of interstates than any other states besides California and Texas. And we are smack dab in the middle of the world’s largest market.
Our strengths would be the envy of most other states, if it weren’t for our weaknesses. Yet those can be addressed. Other states did it.
I contend that the biggest problem for Illinois is that the state doesn’t know where it is going. That is, there is no roadmap to where we want the state to be in 10 years, and what it would take to get us there.
I continue to be confounded that the state has never done any long-term thinking. The closest we have is the 6,000 disparate bills introduced into the Legislature every two years. Crazy.
The singular piece of forward thinking in Illinois history was the Burnham Plan for Chicago of the early 1900s, led by the architect Daniel Burnham and commissioned by the Commercial Club of Chicago. It followed the stupendous Chicago World’s Fair of 1893, visited by 27 million folks from around the world. So, the City of Big Shoulders, as Sandburg described it, knew it could do big things.
After much work, the plan was presented to the city council, which also labored over it, ultimately adopted about half the recommendations. But what marvelous results: A magnificent lakefront reserved for the public.
Wide boulevards, a spectacular park system, and more. Chicagoans and visitors have benefited every day since its adoption in 1909.
Texans think big. Their business leadership has been developing a Texas 2036 plan for where they want to be on the 200th anniversary of its statehood. They have a can-do attitude.
Illinoisans are so down in the mouth that we have a can’t-do frame of mind. There are, people think, too many political and interest-group obstacles. Elon Musk would be appalled at such thinking.
The business leaders of the 19th century, such as Marshall Field, Potter Palmer, Bertha Honore Palmer and Julius Rosenwald (who built Sears), focused on the city they loved. Chicago’s big-time CEOs today at McDonald’s, Boeing, Caterpillar and United Airlines are up to their eyeballs heading global companies; they don’t have much time for Illinois.
I have an idea of how to tap into an incredible underutilized resource. Former Gov. Jim Edgar’s greatest legacy may prove to be his Edgar Fellows program. Each summer for a decade now, he gathers 40 of the state’s young leaders from all walks of life. For a week, the fellows are sequestered at the UI, where they learn about our state and its government from experts and national leaders. Over bourbon and branch water at night, they bond and come to appreciate one another.
But then they leave town and fail to build on their relationships and any aspirations for a state they call home.
I propose that the 400 Edgar Fellows, rather than simply feel good about themselves, take on the task of creating a vision for Illinois — one they could then implement, as they are tomorrow’s leaders. This could be done outside the hurly burly of politics, after which they would take their vision into that arena.
As Musk would say: “Why not?”