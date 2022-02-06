My interest in free speech goes back to my college days, circa 1966. The war in Vietnam was raging, and though generally accepted by the public, it was not so popular among my cohort. We were the ones most likely to be dragged into that deadly maelstrom.
College war protestors had been portrayed as loud-mouth brats who did not want to do their “duty.” Our group vowed to distance ourselves from that stereotype, so every Saturday, we stood for one hour outside a redneck bar called Bob and Bill’s with a sign that read, “Silent Vigil for Peace.”
Four words might not sound like much in the way of free speech, but protests like ours across the country eventually had their effect. When the New York Times — in a rare act of bravery — published the Pentagon Papers in 1971, the handwriting was on the wall for American involvement in Vietnam. This document chronicled the long history of U.S. government’s lying about Vietnam, illustrating the corruption of our leaders. I wondered for years after whether the patrons of Bob and Bill’s — warhawks all — might have come around to our way of thinking after the Pentagon Papers hit.
In 1978, free speech had another test with a proposed Nazi march in Skokie. I lived in Champaign by then, but I followed the story closely in the Chicago papers.
The American Nazi Party had decided to stage this march, apparently to demonstrate that the poison of the Third Reich had not died. Their choice of Skokie was deliberate — it had the largest Jewish population on the North Shore, and it was reported to have the greatest contingent of Holocaust survivors outside of Israel. The march was an in-your-face declaration against those survivors.
Needless to say, there was great resistance to this march. The Nazis insisted that they were protected by their First Amendment rights. Numerous lawsuits were filed — some to stop the march altogether, others to forbid the display of Nazi symbolism, such as the swastika. To the Nazis’ defense came the American Civil Liberties Union, which agreed that the case was, in fact, a matter of free speech. Their lead attorney — himself a Jew — argued that it wasn’t Nazism he was defending, but the First Amendment.
Eventually, the march was moved to Chicago, and there the weakness of the Nazi cause became apparent. Only about 20 of them showed up, and they were greeted by over 2,000 counterprotestors. The Nazi foray into free speech showed them for what they were — a ragtag group of fools, goose-stepping and wearing the swastika. The whole thing fizzled in about 10 minutes.
When I reflect back on all that, I wonder about free speech today. From my point of view, it is not a promising picture. Censorship is anathema to free speech, and we are awash in it. Nowadays, rather than engage in debate on any issue, the cancel culture puts a stop to it. The power elites in government, Big Tech and Big Pharma decide what is valid, labeling those outside the mainstream as purveyors of misinformation.
At the heart of all this is social media, which dominates mass communication, like it or not. Newspapers are fading, and television newscasters are increasingly being exposed as shills of the companies that sponsor them.
So the social-media companies alone decide what we might see and hear. Politics plays a big part. It was amazing to me that the Biden administration cheerfully announced its alliance with such companies. The symbiotic relationship between political power and Big Tech is dangerous.
Recently, for example, the American people were denied some information that they might have found enlightening, when YouTube took down a three-hour interview of Dr. Robert Malone, who is in fact one of the inventors of the mRNA vaccine. He is not against that vaccine, but he thinks the government approach has been wrong. He opposes vaccine mandates, and in particular the vaccination of children. And he does not ignore the elephant in the room — the thousands of injuries and deaths around the world reportedly associated with the vaccine.
Whether Dr. Malone is right or wrong should be left for the public and his fellow scientists to decide — that’s the way critical thinking is supposed to work. It’s a dialectic, not a one-way street.
In present day America, however, critical thinking is out of vogue. We seem to have forgotten that there is a reason, after all, why the First Amendment came first.