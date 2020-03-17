Julie Wurth | Listen to the experts, for everyone’s sake
I’ve been tracking coronavirus developments since the first news reports surfaced in January.
I live with someone who is at high risk if infected, so once it was clear the virus had taken hold in the U.S., I started taking precautions. I disinfected doorknobs, light switches and cabinet handles daily, like I did when my kids were sick years ago.
And I started buying a few backup supplies, just in case one of us ended up under quarantine for a couple of weeks — staples like cereal, butter and eggs, canned goods and frozen foods, and yes, toilet paper (but only an extra backup package).
We tend to use the “we’re out of milk, so I’m going to the store” approach to grocery shopping, so we don’t always have lots of extras on hand. The pantry is now well-stocked (but not in a crazy hoarder way).
My provisions, however, may be insufficient — and not because anyone is sick.
Universities across the country have moved to online classes, and that means an extended spring break for our college sophomore.
I’m thrilled, of course, that he will be home for a few weeks (or possibly more).
But our grocery needs have expanded. College students eat a lot.
When our beloved went away to school, I was stunned at how much our food bill dropped. For the first few weeks, I kept buying as if he were still home — four chicken breasts at a time, two gallons of milk a week, etc., only to see leftovers uneaten and sour milk poured down the drain.
It was a tiny bit sad. But I quickly adjusted, and our bills went down. We were still paying for a college food plan, of course, but it was nice to see some offset.
Now, I need to recalculate. Or maybe invest in a storage shed.
(My husband, meanwhile, is stockpiling two items: Diet Pepsi and candy. He’s good for the long haul.)
I’ll be replenishing our supplies, but I’m not panic-buying. Stores are still open. And I am not buying water bottles in bulk, a phenomenon I do not understand. This is not a hurricane. There is no threat to the water supply. Illinois American Water Co. has put a moratorium on water shutoffs.
We have to take this seriously, take precautions and make preparations. But take a beat, and don’t panic.
The daily, and sometimes hourly, coronavirus developments have been jarring, and unprecedented. But fear can prompt us to do irrational things that could hurt those who need help the most.
Don’t hoard supplies like hand sanitizer or wipes or masks that someone who is immunocompromised depends on. (And especially don’t be that guy who bought huge supplies of hand sanitizer and then tried to sell it on Amazon for a profit.)
What you should do: Act responsibly on behalf of others who are at risk of developing life-threatening lung problems from coronavirus, like my husband.
****
I point you to an op-ed in The Washington Post from Kevin Brennan, a member of the Arthritis Foundation’s National Advocacy Board, who takes drugs that suppress his immune response to control psoriatic arthritis, a disease that causes his immune system to attack his joints. The headline: “Some people worry we’re overreacting to coronavirus. I worry about dying on a ventilator.”
Most people won’t get seriously ill with this virus, but it’s important for all of us to take precautions so it doesn’t spread too far, too quickly, and overwhelm our hospitals. There aren’t enough ventilators to go around if the epidemic spikes here as it has in other countries — like Italy, where doctors have had to choose who lives and who dies.
So wash your hands after you sneeze and before you eat. Work from home if you can. Avoid crowds. Don’t complain about schools and restaurants being closed or cities making emergency preparations or people overreacting.
Listen to the doctors and public health experts. They’re working overtime to get a handle on this virus, how easily it spreads and how it can be stopped. People like Dr. Sanjay Gupta, my new hero, provide facts and sound advice.
States, universities, businesses and the sports world have stepped up, and Congress is taking action to provide financial relief for employees who don’t have adequate sick leave or are otherwise affected by closures.
We will get through this.
And if you’re not personally affected yet, check on your elderly neighbors or relatives who might be, or who are afraid of venturing out.
****
I was struck by a heartbreaking story posted on Twitter last week by a Good Samaritan who was stopped by an elderly couple as she walked into a grocery store. They were sitting in their car, too afraid to go into the store for fear of being infected. They handed a $100 bill to the woman to buy groceries for them, saying they’d been waiting for the right person to walk by. She gladly obliged, and urged others to help out wherever they could.
In all the hubbub, try to retain a sense of humor, and perspective. Enjoy the forced family time together. Play some board games. Binge-watch Netflix or those boxed sets you never got to. Support local restaurants by ordering carry-out.
In Italy, now on a nationwide lockdown because of the pandemic, noted tenor Maurizio Marchini serenaded his fellow citizens of Florence from his balcony, to spread joy amid the sadness. Across Italy, neighbors have been recorded singing and dancing on their balconies, celebrating life separately but together.
Those are the moments that give us hope. We are all in this together.
Julie Wurth is a former reporter at The News-Gazette and occasionally writes a column about kids and family life for News-Gazette Media. Follow her on Twitter (@jawurth).