What does the state’s Election Day holiday affect?
All public schools and universities in Illinois will have a state-ordered day off on Tuesday.
Locally, K-12 schools in Champaign Unit 4 and Urbana School District 116 will be closed, and the University of Illinois won’t host any classes or exams. (Private schools have the choice — Judah Christian and St. Thomas More schools will still be in session, for example.)
The UI’s libraries, computer labs and most of its classroom buildings will be closed, as will the McKinley Health Center and Counseling Center. Though University Housing units, campus recreation and the Illini Union will be open — the latter is an Election Day polling place.
Not much will change Tuesday for Champaign and Urbana’s city governments. City buildings will carry on normal operations, unlike Election Day 2020, when all government offices were closed except for those providing election services or used as locations for polling places.
Need a free trip to the polls? Champaign-Urbana’s Mass Transit District is bringing back free rides on Election Day, a tradition it’s kept up since 2016.
Any rides on MTD’s fixed-route buses will be free from Tuesday morning until 8 p.m.
There won’t be any changes to scheduled service, and ADA paratransit van service will be free
for people with disabilities who are traveling to and from the polls.