What’s the deal with the new ticket management system for Illinois football games? What are ‘Fighting Illini Account Managers?’
UI’s Division of Intercollegiate Athletics added a team it’s calling “Fighting Illini Account Managers,” whose focus will be customer service for season ticket-holders.
They will assist with things like ticket renewal and moving seats, as well as helping people figure out group rates for tickets. They can even help with finding parking spots for tailgating.
Customers are also still able to do most of those things online.
“We want to establish a relationship with the fans,” said Howard Milton, executive senior associate director of Athletics.
There are currently seven account managers on staff, but another will likely be added to the team soon. They’ve spent recent weeks making calls to ticket-holders in their assigned regions to start forming those relationships.
While the managers’ main purpose is managing ticket sales and customer concerns, the DIA is hoping that they will help increase sales.
Milton said that with this staff, they are now equipped to add 20,000-30,000 new fans to the audience.
The account managers system is modeled after other schools which have successfully used similar plans.
“This isn’t new to our industry,” Milton said. “But they don’t have what we have when it comes to fans.”