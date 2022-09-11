Just Askin' | How many University of Illinois students were born after 9/11?
How many University of Illinois undergraduate students were born on or after Sept. 11, 2001?
Most of them.
Twenty-one years after the infamous 9/11 terrorist attacks, nearly 69 percent of undergraduates enrolled at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign weren’t born when they happened.
This fall, “the tipping point has been reached,” said Philip Graff, data management analyst for the U of I’s Division of Management Information.
More than 24,000 of the 34,942 U of I undergraduates enrolled this fall were born post-9/11, according to student data collected by the DMI. In spring 2022, most undergraduates (53 percent) were born before the World Trade Center towers collapsed.
According to DMI records, the first 2001-born U of I student enrolled in the fall 2016 semester. By fall 2020, most incoming UI freshmen’s birthdays fell after Sept. 11, 2001 — members of that class are now juniors.
Twenty-one years ago, 19 militants of extremist group al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial airplanes, crashing them into the north and south towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and the west side of the Pentagon.
Passengers in the fourth plane, United Flight 93, fought off the hijackers, but the plane crashed in a rural field in western Pennsylvania, killing all 44 on board.
The attacks killed 2,977 people and injured 25,000 more, in what was the deadliest terrorist act in human history.
The question “Where were you during 9/11?” evokes sharp memories for the generations of Americans who witnessed the attacks.
In a Pew Research Center study conducted last year, 93 percent of U.S. adults 30 years of age or older said they remembered exactly where they were on Sept. 11, 2001.