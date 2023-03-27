How many hydrogen-fuel-cell buses does the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District have on the road now?
Two now, but 10 more are on the way, said Managing Director Karl Gnadt.
The MTD has placed an order for 10 more zero-emissions buses, which run on electricity generated by hydrogen fuel cells. The only exhaust they emit is water vapor.
“Our operators really enjoy driving them,” Gnadt said. “They’re quiet and smooth and comfortable, and our passengers seem to really like them.”
MTD is buying its zero-emissions buses from New Flyer of America, a manufacturer based in Anniston, Ala. The total cost: Just under $13 million, Gnadt said, with about $1 million coming from MTD’s capital-reserve funds and the rest paid through federal funds.
The new buses will go online in July and are set to hit the roads in the winter. The two hydrogen-fuel-cell buses MTD already has are 60 feet long; the new ones will be 40 feet in length.
Most of the MTD’s current 118-bus fleet are diesel-electric hybrids, the bus version of a Prius. Its four remaining diesel-only buses will be phased out by the end of the fiscal year.
“We along with just about every transit system in the country are transitioning to zero-emission buses, in large part because the federal government is requiring us and incentivizing us by providing grants,” Gnadt said. “It’s kind of a worldwide phenomenon that’s occurring right now.”
Battery-powered electric buses produce low emissions, but not quite zero, he explained. Most have diesel heaters on board, and those that charge through the electrical grid in Illinois are technically using power generated by burning coal.
MTD has an on-site hydrogen-production station that uses solar power to generate enough fuel for about 12 to 15 buses, Gnadt said.
“We wanted to be intellectually honest when we say ‘zero emissions,’” he said.
“There’s a little bit of cool factor associated with them, and passengers certainly like the idea that it’s a non-negative impact on the environment.”