What's the most expensive property for sale right now in Champaign County?
While the McDonald Group realty site lists properties running as high as $6.5 million, Creg McDonald highlighted an Urbana location listed for $3.5 million.
Those more expensive properties aren’t single-family locations by any means: $6.5 million will get you an apartment complex with 102 units at 1001 Francis Drive in Champaign.
If that’s too rich for your blood, check out the $5.25 million location in Champaign that used to be the Auto Mall — there’s plenty of parking space!
When it comes to private residential properties, McDonald said he’s seen listings over $2 million, but the $3.5 million price point for the property at 1766 County Road 1850 N in Urbana is definitely on the high end.
He said that’s due to the size of the home — 11,000 square feet — and the included event center, which could bring in revenue for the owner.
On top of that, the 37-acre property includes a lake and some pastures.
“It’s really an estate,” McDonald said.