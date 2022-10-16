Just Askin' | Options for pick-up women's basketball
What are the options for women’s basketball locally? Are there any pick-up leagues?
The Champaign Park District’s women’s basketball league was revived this summer, and it’s set to make a comeback in summer 2023.
Starting from June 2022, the park district hosted a six-week women’s basketball season with five teams and tournament-style playoffs, all at the Leonhard Recreation Center.
Team Watson’s, sponsored by Watson’s Shack and Rail, was the victor.
“It was a good time, a lot of the community came and showed support, the gym was pretty packed,” said district Sports Director Cody Flowers. “We’re definitely going to have it next summer.”
At the moment, the Stephens Family YMCA doesn’t have a women’s league planned for the future, according to Youth Sports Director Jacob Meyer.
“The earliest we might put something together would be in April or summer, if interest was there,” Meyer said.
The YMCA just concluded its co-ed adult fall basketball league. Co-ed options exist through University of Illinois intramurals and the park district as well.