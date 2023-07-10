For those of us who lost power for several days — and had to throw away a lot of food — is there any chance to recoup our losses through insurance?
There are a couple of ways you can go about getting money back for lost food.
If you have homeowners’ or renters’ insurance, check out your policy.
If your policy does offer coverage for lost food, try to get pictures of as much of the spoiled food as possible to provide a better estimate for how much it cost you before submitting a claim.
Receipts can also be helpful, especially for more expensive items, to prove how much you paid.
Even if you don’t have one of those types of insurance, you might be able to get some coverage by filing a claim with your power company under Section 16-125(e) or (f) of the Public Utilities Act.
Basically, this section says that if enough people experienced loss of power for more than four hours, the energy company responsible must cover actual damages.
For example, Ameren processes claims through Brentwood Service Administrators.
You can fill out a claim form (available on Ameren’s site) and mail it to Brentwood.
Ameren will determine whether the company believes any exemptions apply, then reach out to the customer with a proposed resolution to the claim. This process is expected to be resolved within 90 days.
The other way you can get some funds back for lost food in the outage is if you used SNAP benefits to purchase the food.
Again, the power outage must have lasted for at least four hours.
If this was the case, you can submit form IL444-1989, which is a request for replacement of destroyed food. This form is expected to be approved or denied within a few days.