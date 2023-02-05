Is Soccer Planet’s property still for sale?
After beating its own program attendance record last year, Soccer Planet is staying put — and ready to grow.
“We are looking to expand and make another indoor field,” Programs Manager Katie Saxe said. “We’re in the exploratory phase right now.”
One of the owners met with a construction company last week to get an idea of what’s possible, she said.
Soccer Planet owners were considering finding a new home for the indoor complex last year after dealing with pandemic disruptions. The property at 2310 N. Willow Road in Urbana was up for sale.
“We were actually looking to move to Research Park, but our bid didn’t go through,” she said.
Now their youth programs like the Lil’ Kickers league are at capacity, and operators are looking to grow the complex.
“We need to add more days and times to our programming, because we just do not have enough space now — which is obviously a great thing,” Saxe said.
Soccer Planet added a few new wrinkles to its game plan in the last year.
For one, it began partnering with the Illinois women’s soccer team last semester, setting up “youth days” for kids to free-play at Demirjian Park before the team’s Sunday home games. At halftime, the soccer team would put Soccer Planet’s logo up on the scoreboard.
“It’s a really nice mutual thing, we want fans in their stands and with their program and our business, we want to create free, fun, memorable experiences for the community,” Saxe said.
The indoor soccer fields will soon be the site for a new program called the Skills Institute, for 5 to 12 year olds who are ready to take their soccer acumen “to the next level,” Saxe said.
The next session of youth leagues for kids U8-U18 goes from Feb. 17 to March 12; registration ends Feb. 9.
“The pandemic kids, really all youth but especially those ages 2 to 7, they really need to get out there and be social, because they lacked that in the pandemic, Soccer Planet is a good place for that,” Saxe said. “It’s a classroom experience with the freedom of a soccer field.”