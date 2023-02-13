Has the University of Illinois begun paying its student-athletes for academic performance? If so, how much money do they get, and who qualifies?
Around 500 University of Illinois student-athletes received a $2,990 deposit in their checking accounts last week, straight from the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics budget, for showing academic progress in the fall semester.
The requirements: Maintain academic eligibility — roughly a 2.0 GPA on sufficient credit hours (12) to progress toward your degree — and return to school, Sports Information Director Kent Brown said.
“You have so many hours every semester to pass to keep working toward your degree,” Brown said.
In landmark case Alston v. NCAA, the Supreme Court ruled that the NCAA’s restrictions on education-related benefits for Division I basketball and bowl subdivision football players violated antitrust law. The court permitted academic institutions to distribute $5,980 per student-athlete each academic year for “academic achievement,” leaving schools to define the benchmarks for themselves.
“Schools have the opportunity to determine how they want to handle it,” Brown said. “We chose to award everyone, even non-scholarship athletes, the full amount.”
In April 2022, the UI announced it’d begin the Alston-based academic award program in the 2022-23 schoolyear.
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman introduced the benefits and broke down the Alston case at the all student-athlete meeting a day before the fall semester, Brown said.
A handful of UI athletes who transferred after last semester or didn’t return to school missed out on the check, Brown said. Those who graduated in the winter received the $2,990 immediately after the semester ended.
The DIA will continue budgeting for about 500 student-athletes, roughly $1.49 million each semester.