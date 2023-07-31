Q: What’s new from Memorial Stadium concessions this fall?
A: There are some big changes to look forward to at games this year: namely, brand new “grab and go” stations and additional food trucks on the east side of the home of Illini football.
General manager Chris Thomas took charge of concessions before the 2022 season, which didn’t allow him much time to make big changes. Now that he’s had a year to learn the lay of the land, we’ll see some of his ideas implemented.
The grab and go stations will be a new way to purchase beverages like the craft beers, which were a hit last year. Customers just pick up whatever they want, scan and pay. Thomas said it should take about 30 seconds.
They’ll be spread out across Memorial Stadium with two in the Horseshoe, one on the east side and one on the west balcony, which Thomas said was a priority because there aren’t as many places to purchase concessions there.
Outside, for the first time on the east side there will be four food trucks at each game.
The two trucks scheduled to be at every game are Maria’s Kitchen and Sammy’s Smoothie Bar. Watson’s Shack & Rail will be there for four games and a rotation of different taco trucks will take up another space.
Thomas is currently talking to an ice cream shop as a possible addition to the roster.
“We still have some empty spaces in the stadium that we want to fill in and add more experience to the fans,” Thomas said. “Every point of sale we add in there just makes the experience better and makes everything run more smoothly.”
Partnering with local businesses was a happy accident, but Thomas said that making the stadium’s offerings unique is important to him.
The only new addition to the indoor concessions menu is a Philly cheesesteak, with the food trucks serving to add more variety.
Thomas reviewed menus and talked to the businesses to make sure there wouldn’t be overlapping offerings.