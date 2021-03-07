Bathroom emergencies shouldn’t be classified as an “incident.” But that’s how the police documented it; them and their fancy words. I called it “panic mode.”
I enjoy spooky tours, like ghosts or vampires or cemeteries or haunted houses, and I might use the opportunity to dress-up. It adds a little extra something, which is why my last New Orleans tour found me head-to-toe in a white, flowing lace nightgown; think, “creepy lady floating across a swamp.”
Now, most walking tours consist of a guide pointing to buildings and sharing interesting “facts,” but we went inside the haunted house on this one.
Local lore claims it was formerly home to a vampire pack. Since NOLA is below sea level, the bloodsuckers spent their days sleeping in a blacked-out attic and nights luring unsuspecting victims to their doom.
Disappointingly, the attic had no coffins, but the room smelled stale and dusty, and maybe a hint of something dead. My understanding is no amount of air freshener gets rid of the vampire smell.
Three dormer windows with wooden shutters opened onto the roof, obviously, providing an excellent place for inbound vampires to land. Two of the three windows had screens, which meant the third was the “door,” so to speak. From the windows, there was a clear view of the private cemetery, including a family mausoleum.
The tour continued on the grounds, and while we tiptoed through the cemetery, my intestines rumbled. “No, no, no!” I thought.
But my intestines said, “Yes, yes, yes!”
Now, I’ve been dealing with poop accidents for over 10 years, and I really don’t get embarrassed. It happens, and I deal with it. However, others, especially strangers, find it humiliating for me. With that in mind, I needed to quickly find a place to “go.” The cemetery wasn’t an option; no way was I being sacrilegious, especially at the home of vampires.
An “Employees Only” sign on a door in the vampire coven popped into my mind. You know I peeked inside; that’s what I do. Seriously, signs with restrictions usually have something good behind them. I was hoping for a coffin, but, nope, just a bathroom.
I remembered hearing the door to the outside locking behind us, so going in that way wasn’t an option. But the vampire “door” was.
In my white, flowing lace nightgown, I used my self-professed ninja skills to climb the iron rungs on the side of the house. Apparently, an actual fire escape was too modern, but someone falling to their death was a risk the owners were willing to take.
As the tour guide escorted the group behind the mausoleum, I flew up the rungs to the roof. A moderate wind was blowing, and when I stood, my nightgown flowed around my body.
As fate would have it, there weren’t handles on the outside of the shutters. I took too long contemplating my choices because the group had circled the mausoleum. Stealth was no longer my friend.
The screams and the lady fainting were a pretty good clue I’d been seen. Cameras flashing and sirens in the distance were a definite clue. I gotta say, I appreciate NOLA police and their quick response to “odd” occurrences.
Much to my dismay, the paperwork included the boring word, “incident.” HOWEVER, my bathroom emergency is now part of tours. I’m known as “The Vampire Specter,” who haunts rooftops searching for entrances into homes.
I’m pretty much a legend.
March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month. It’s time to listen up, because this is where the poop gets real: it’s NOT NORMAL to have narrow stools; bloody stools; abdominal cramps and pain; excessive gas; weight loss; and/or change in bowel habits.
In hindsight, the one that caught me off guard was the size of my stool. It happened so gradually. If the diameter of your stool resembles a pencil more than a sausage, you need to make an appointment with your doctor.
Also, please keep in mind that COVID-19 affected the number of people who were scoped this past year. If you missed your appointment, please reschedule and remind others to do the same.
At NO TIME is there supposed to be BLOOD in your STOOL. Do not assume you have hemorrhoids; get it checked.
I will also add that for me, the unbelievable exhaustion I felt every single day should’ve been a clue. I couldn’t get out of bed in the morning. I was crawling under the sheets every night by 7 p.m., after a two-hour afternoon nap.
If you notice any of these symptoms, please don’t wait; make a phone call. Also, if you’re 45 or older, it’s time to start your preventive care. Colonoscopies are a must! The procedure may not sound enjoyable, but I can guarantee the alternative is worse.
Please allow me another favor. During March, ask at least one person if their poop looks like a pencil or a sausage, followed up with “Got blood? Get it checked.” I promise someone will appreciate it.