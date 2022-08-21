Law Q&A | Espionage more than just spying for foreign governments
The FBI’s recent seizure of boxes of documents at Donald Trump’s Florida estate was done pursuant to a search warrant obtained as part of the Department of Justice’s investigation of possible crimes under the U.S. Espionage Act.
What is the Espionage Act?
“Espionage” sounds like spying for foreign governments. A part of the act does relate to that with the maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
Examples there are the convictions of Jonathan Pollard in 1987 for spying for and providing top-secret classified information to Israel; former Central Intelligence Agency Officer Aldrich Ames in 1994 for being a double agent for the Russian KGB; and in 2002, former FBI Agent Robert Hanssen was caught selling U.S. secrets to the Soviet Union and Russia for more than 20 years. All three received life sentences.
But the act also applies to the unauthorized gathering, possessing or transmitting of certain sensitive government information.
Transmitting includes moving materials from an authorized to an unauthorized location. Many types of sensitive government information must be kept in secure facilities. Refusing a government demand for such materials’ return is also a violation. These violations do not require an intent to aid foreign powers.
It’s a possible 10-year sentence for the willful unauthorized possession of information that could harm U.S. interests if obtained by a foreign government.
Julian Assange in the Wikileaks scandal is indicted for the unauthorized obtaining and publishing of secret military and diplomatic documents in 2010. But there is no intent to help foreign governments.
Trump defenders argue that by simply handling the materials as president, Trump effectively declassified them.
Nope.
Declassification is rigorous and must be in writing and must have occurred while Trump was still president. The documents must no longer meet the criteria under which they were classified in the first place or, if they still do, can be declassified only after consultation with the relevant agency in concluding that public disclosure outweighs the damage to national interests. Above all, they are declassified only by the officer that classified them in the first place.
And even assuming documents are declassified, classified materials are only a portion of the Espionage Act. It applies to all sensitive national defense information (NDI), such as military, technological, energy, infrastructure or national disaster risks. By statute and regulation, NDI materials may not be publicly released and must be handled as sensitive.
Enacted in 1917, when the U.S. entered World War I, the act was originally designed to prevent Americans from supporting the enemy.
Unfortunately, it was immediately used to target immigrants, labor movements and leftist radicals. In the 1960s and 1970s, it was used against peace activists. After Sept. 11, 2001, the DOJ has used it against whistleblowers like Edward Snowden.
Besides Mr. Trump being in possible trouble for violations of the act by unauthorized possession, Mr. Teflon could also be magnetized to violations under the act for obstructing the government’s retrieval of the documents. Before the FBI seizure, it is reported that his lawyers told the DOJ he gave back everything subject to the act.
Upon leaving the White House, White House staff and workers purloining souvenirs like White House napkins, pillowcases and silverware is not unheard of.
An ex-president pinching sensitive government documents is unprecedented.
But then, what hasn’t been unprecedented about POTUS 45?
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.