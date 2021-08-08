You may have heard confusing news about the ending in Illinois of the governor’s moratorium on evictions of residential tenants, but an extension of sorts of such moratorium was issued by the Illinois Supreme Court.
So, what the heck is going on?
As a landlord, you might be thinking: Can I kick out my nonpaying deadbeat tenant or not?
The answer, my friend, is not blowing in the wind. Rather, it’s in the power of the Illinois Supreme Court to oversee all Illinois courts. This power is derived from the Illinois constitution allowing the Illinois Supremes to regulate the operation of the state courts.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced he was not extending his moratorium on residential eviction lawsuits past the end of July. Because the moratorium went on for such a long time, there is likely to be a giant backlog of cases where landlords will all at once file lawsuits seeking evictions. This avalanche of suits could administratively bury many courts.
Thus, the administrative order issued by the Supremes, effective from Aug. 1 and ending midnight Sept. 1, is considered triage. A fire break on the sweeping forest fire of evictions. It affects only those eviction cases of a “covered person.”
The order prohibits pending residential eviction cases on “covered persons” from being heard to their conclusion during this period of Aug. 1-31. New cases can be filed but must have a certification signed by the landlord or their agent stating that the person sought to be evicted is not a “covered person.”
To be a “covered person,” the residential tenant must expect to earn $99,000 or less in annual income (or $198,000 or less by a married couple), are exempt from filing tax returns, or received an Economic Impact Payment pursuant to Section 2001 of the CARES Act.
Second, they must be unable to make full rent payment due to a COVID-19-related hardship such as loss of income or increases in expenses related to the pandemic.
Third, the individual is using best efforts to make timely partial payments that are as close to the full payment as the individual’s circumstances permit.
Finally, a “covered person” is one where eviction would likely render the individual homeless — or force the individual to move into and live in close quarters in a new congregate or shared living setting — because the individual has no other available housing options.
Even if a tenant might be a “covered person,” the landlord can still file for eviction if the claim is based on the tenant posing a direct threat to the health and safety of other tenants or an immediate and severe risk to property.
Eviction by order of a court in a lawsuit is the only way a landlord can lawfully retake possession of real estate from their tenant. Self-help (changing locks, cutting off power, etc., without a court order) is illegal and could subject the landlord to sever financial penalties.
In light of the Chicago Cubs’ fire sale of all its star players at the end of July, I have placed a moratorium on following the Cubs for the rest of the season.
They no longer qualify as a “covered team” in my coverage of sports this year.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820, or email bkepley@lincolnlegal.org.