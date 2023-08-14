I’m sitting at a picnic table at our marina, trying to enjoy the cool breeze, but smoke from the Canadian wildfires have muted the sky, and I can’t tell what is sky and what is cloud. Nothing is blue. What I think are the clouds are a sallow yellow, and what I think is the sky is a blue-grey. Or maybe it’s the other way around: yellow sky, periwinkle grey clouds. Across the harbor, the tree line is blurred by what looks like a heavy fog, but it’s too warm for fog. The air should be clear, rinsed as it was by yesterday’s rain.
Another weekend finds us on the shores of Lake Erie again. We’re here to get our boat sea-worthy, or lake-worthy, anyway. Michael’s in his glory. My husband loves to tinker, and if he can tinker on a boat, well, that’s the best of all possible worlds. The boat is in its cradle in dry dock until he can finish the wiring. We hope to get it in the water soon.
I’m here to hang out with the dogs and enjoy the camping. But I have to say the smoke-laden air has put a damper on our visit. We arrived late at night and began pitching our tent an hour before the rain was supposed to hit, but as we unrolled it, the first droplets arrived. Luckily, we got everything situated before the deluge came, but the dogs had to sleep in the car. In the dark, we scrambled with the tent and the rain fly, and in the night, we learned the importance of staking our tent. Our flexible poles kept the tent aloft, but without stakes, the rain fly was not taut enough to keep the rain from dripping on us. By 3 a.m., the rain stopped, and we brought the dogs out of the car to lie on their rugs next to the picnic table.
The next day was pleasant. The rain had cooled the heat. Michael was up in the boat while I walked the dogs and ran errands: finding a laundromat to dry our bedding, buying ice for our cooler. But in the afternoon, the freshly rinsed air was replaced by smoke. It’s a worry. A worry for people who have trouble breathing, a worry for the ecology of the great northern forests, a worry for the fauna and flora who will lose their habitat and often their lives, a worry for the brave firefighters from all over the world who stepped up to help. We will bed down in our tent as smoke descends on us, and my dreams will be perforated by worry for our world and our climate in crisis.
I like the life of a traveler, and I like camping and sailing on Lake Erie, but I’m looking forward to some time at home. Coming home last weekend after a long drive, Michael and I were struck, almost in the same moment, with the beauty. The recent storms had knocked down trees but also had revived the fields after a long drought. We crossed the railroad tracks and drove up the little rise. Soybean fields stretched out on both sides of us, gently undulating with the terrain and the breeze. Next came the corn fields, the edges leaning over from last week’s Derecho winds but starting to bend back up to the sky again. The corn was in bloom, and when we reached the top of the rise, we could look down at the golden tassels.
We look forward to coming home to a similar scene tomorrow. But for now, as we sit in the gathering dusk at the camp store, a deer, then another, rounds the corner of the building, and they look at us for several heartbeats. They suddenly bolt, and we see why: Two girls are running toward the deer. “Hi!” they run with a bouncing giggle. “Hi!” they call. The deer pause at the edge of the woods and look back at the girls, who keep running, waving. Then the deer duck into the shadows of the forest, and the girls turn and walk back to their camp.
Run in Beauty; Dream in Peace; Blessed Be.