It’s cool and a little overcast in Birdland. Ursula, good dog, is lying on the little rug to the side of my desk. She has really aged since I left her here six months ago, and I am trying to face the fact that she’s a very old dog. Still, the transformation is sobering. When I left home, she was a sleek, energetic pup who loved to fetch the ball and could still swipe a pie or a block of cheese off the kitchen counter if I turned my back.
Who is this arthritic old lady lying breathing heavily at my side after our amble through the winding paths of my corner meadow? I pet her, and she thumps her tail on the floor. I’m looking forward to a relaxing summer with her, hoping for all the time in the world.
Cullen, the brown dog, is much the same, still up for a long walk down the road. It’s hard to believe they’re the same age. On the plus side, we can now let them out together without fear that they’ll run off to the woods and come back laden with mud and burrs.
Oh, it’s good to be home, but spending so much time in China means I have two hearts. In China, I dream of home, and at home, I dream of China. Here, I see I have missed the blooming of my favorite flowers: peonies, lilacs, irises and my grandmother’s yellow roses. But in China, I’m not in want of flowers, since the campus is full of them. And Michael is good about showing me the blossoms with his phone on our daily calls. He knows what I miss when I’m away from home.
Coming home is almost the best part of being away. I’m still making the rounds, visiting people I have missed, finding new spots in the yard where Michael has planted a new bed or pruned my peach trees. My husband is always busy while I am on the other side of the world, and it’s fun to come back and see what he’s done.
During my last week in China, I went to an RC activity: making lotus flowers from lotus dough. They called it “lotus fruit making.” Our residential college does a great job of giving us first-hand experience at Chinese crafts.
First, they showed us a tray of delicately carved lotus flowers, and then we were presented with balls of dough — some colored red, green and yellow. It was the consistency of playdough, and we warmed some red dough by rolling it in our hands until it was soft and pliant. When we each had a red lump a little smaller than a ping-pong ball, we took some plain dough and kneaded it into a flat disk to form around the red ball, until the red was hidden inside a thin skin of dough. We flattened it a little on the top and bottom and then took tiny scissors and snipped little petals in concentric circles. The cuts revealed the red inside so that the petals seemed to be blushing from the heart of the flower. We made the flowers more realistic by adding a green center with holes where the lotus seeds would grow and pushed yellow dough through a sieve to create tiny strings. These were the stamens, and we pushed them into the flowers around the green center.
I don’t know how long I will continue with this job. Two-thirds of the year is a long time to be away from the people and places I love. But I find a lot of joy in China. The joy of teaching eager students, the joy of making new friends — Chinese friends and other expats like me — the joy of learning about a new culture and seeing new places.
But while I’m away, I hunger for the Midwest and my own community. I think I will have to distill a whole year’s worth of community into the summer. I’m like a migratory bird, or maybe a butterfly, who flies halfway around the world but always returns to the same place. I think about my two homes — Birdland and China. Wherever I am, there is a center of my experience reminding me of my life at my other home, like the red center in the heart of the lotus dough.
Migrate in beauty; return in peace; blessed be.