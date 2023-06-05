My husband and I are on a train heading back to my Chinese campus from Hong Kong.
We are proud of ourselves because we just successfully purchased a pack of “daily nuts” and a bottle of what looked like coconut milk, but it turns out it is “a refreshing blend of salty and sweet made with cultured milk” from Japan. No matter. We were thirsty, and it is tasty.
Michael had spotted the nuts on the cart the attendant was pushing down the aisle, and we successfully used my phone to pay.
I had to go to Hong Kong to keep my visa current. It was either go to Hong Kong or go home on Saturday. I thought it wiser to finish the semester and keep to the original plan about my return trip.
We could have flown to Hong Kong, but if you know me, you know I have a thing about trains. I love my Amtrak, but I was very excited to try out the high-speed rail here.
My classes always begin with a Q&A. My students will study at the University of Illinois in their junior year, so I answer one question before we begin the day’s work. Recently, a student asked, “Do Americans usually travel by high-speed rail? Or do they prefer to fly?” I laughed and told him I could give him an exact figure of how many of us travel by high-speed rail — zero, since we don’t have it at home.
It’s a long trip from Haining to Hong Kong — about eight hours. But I believe that getting to and from the airport would take about the same amount of time if we had flown.
For me, the train is more fun, anyway. It’s entertaining to watch China go by out the window. We see a patchwork of orderly rectangular beds with a variety of crops, even in urban areas. The hills are often neatly terraced. We pass occasional monocultural fields — of rice with channels of water, a banana plantation just now — but these are relatively small, not the 100-acre fields of corn or beans we see at home.
We speed past villages with white, red-roofed houses and cities with skyscrapers, and always lots of construction. We’ve passed two nuclear power plants so far and lots of white windmills in the distance, standing like soldiers on the hills. The train is full. We had to buy our tickets ahead of time. At the crowded station, almost all trains were marked sold out.
Hong Kong is so much more international than Haining. We were no longer the only foreigners.
Still, when we arrived and were going through customs, an older man saw me and did a double take. I didn’t understand his Chinese, but his meaning was clear from his loud voice and the look on his face. I’m pretty sure his words were some version of: “Wow! Look at the foreigner!” His son smacked him on the head and gave me an apologetic look. I smiled.
Since the purpose of our trip was just to get my visa stamped so I could stay another 90 days, we didn’t linger, but staying two nights gave us one full day to walk around. The city was grittier and livelier than Haining. Fashion was different, more diverse. We walked over to Kowloon Park and went through the maze, then climbed the stairs to the aviary to see macaws and African grey parrots. My favorite was the flock of flamingos, but they were just loose in the park, wading and dipping their heads upside-down in the pond. Sadly, we didn’t bring our swimming suits because there was a sprawling city pool right in the park. We found a nice place for lunch and were momentarily confused when they brought our food but nothing to eat with. When we asked, they indicated a drawer set into the end of the table which opened to display napkins, chopsticks and silverware. So clever!
Late, we walked downhill past the avenue lined with giant banyan trees toward the port for the evening light show set to music. The island lies across Victoria Harbor, and we stood and watched as the skyscrapers displayed animated colorful light shows. I had seen something like this from my quarantine hotel two years ago in Jiaxing, but this time, I was outside and could hear the music synchronized to the flashing lights.
It was really a trial run for future visa trips. Now we know where to stay, where to walk for a shady breeze and where to swim. I can’t wait for my next visit.
Visit Beauty; Endorse Peace; Blessed Be.