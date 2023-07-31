It’s been quite a week in Birdland.
The Earth has been parched so that even some of the robust weeds were wilted and the grass was brown and crackly as shredded wheat.
Then came the smoke from the Canadian wildfires that sucked all the color out of the skies and made the world dingy. The air smelled dangerous, like burning garbage, and burned our eyes and lungs, reminding us that nature has no respect for borders.
A forest fire in Canada (or the Amazon, or Australia, for that matter) is our problem, too, and if we don’t pull together to solve the climate disaster, we will all suffer together, eventually, though the suffering will come first to people who have the least shelter.
Next came what seemed like the start of a nice, soaking rain, cleansing the air somewhat. But the shower didn’t last long, and when I went out to plant tomatoes from Gayle and flowers from Rena in my China garden bed, I found only the top 3 inches of soil was damp. Digging any deeper was like trying to drive a trowel through cement.
The next day, the smoke was back, but not for long, because then came the winds — an 80-mile-an-hour derecho wind driving straight out of the western sky,
I was awakened from an afternoon nap by urgent tapping at my window, which sounded like hail, but I think it was just insistent raindrops. Outside, the trees (large maples, choke cherries and hackberries — none of them used to bowing much to the wind) were dancing like seaweed in the surf. It takes a lot to get me away from the western windows in a storm.
I love to watch lightening and thunderheads roll in across the cornfields toward my house and figure I’ll have time to take cover if I see something alarming. But today, I grabbed my phone and ran straight to the basement, dialing my mother as I descended.
“Mom, a storm’s coming. Get in your hidey hole,” I commanded. I figured she had a little time before the fast-moving storm reached her, but it would take her and Bob several minutes to get situated in their sheltered room with bike helmets and pillows and the dog. Mom usually has a healthy respect for storms, so I was surprised when she didn’t take my warning seriously. “It’s not that kind of storm,” she assured me. I said, “Mom, do it now. The storm is heading your way. It will be at your house in twenty minutes.” I finally convinced her by describing the trees outside my basement window, which were now doing the rhumba. I listened as they coaxed the dog into the bathroom and settled into waiting for the storm to arrive and then to pass.
Later, surveying the damage, I found we lost two large trees and most of my peach orchard. There were no peaches this year, but I discovered my pear tree had been covered with green pears the size of shooter marbles, and I think the storm blew down every one of them. I found so many in the yard and none on the tree.
The power went out, of course, in the middle of the storm, and we also lost several large limbs, each one heavy enough to crush a car or severely damage a building if one of those was unlucky enough to be beneath them when they fell. Thank goodness nobody was in the yard at the time. Some smaller forked branches came down straddling the power line. I called the power company, and they said they’d get to it as soon as they could, but they’d be busy for several days restoring electricity all over several counties.
Years ago after a storm, I told a friend I didn’t have any power, and he said, “You have a lot of power; you just don’t have any electricity.” I think about that in times like these and plan how I can use that power to work toward climate justice, which for me means first to educate myself.
MIT’s “Climate Portal” (climate.mit.edu) tells us that “Climate justice is the principle that the benefits reaped from activities that cause climate change and the burdens of climate change impacts should be distributed fairly.”
Since I live on a farm and in an agricultural community, I’m well aware that not only does our current food system (from the way we grow crops to the way we transport and allocate food) add to climate change, but as the climate changes, severe weather and other challenges make farming more difficult. Addressing these problems would be a win-win for farmers and for the world.
Who wants to join me in learning about actions we can take to help? We can begin by eating locally as much as possible, especially easy in the summer with farmers’ markets and backyard or community gardens. But we can also learn about the farm bill, which gets refigured every five years. What do we choose to support through subsidies, and do these subsidies push our agricultural system toward climate justice?
Study in beauty; ask in peace; blessed be.