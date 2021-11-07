Crime is actually a gun problem, which is a health crisis, the root cause of which is systemic racism. It took some imagination to characterize today’s crime wave that way, so maybe it’s appropriate that Gov. J.B. Pritzker refers to his new initiative the “Reimagine Plan.”
It also took some imagination for Pritzker to say he “pledged” $250 million to his plan. Four-fifths of that has not been appropriated and would come in the future only if approved by the General Assembly. Only $50 million is available now, part of which is attributable to federal assistance. The “pledge” of another $200 million is empty.
Read Pritzker’s executive order for the plan, issued Monday. It’s mostly about gun violence being a health crisis.
The first problem is that characterization is a little tired. Pritzker and others have been saying that for over a year, as Mark Konkol pointed out in The Patch, yet Pritzker did nothing as violence continued unchecked.
Read further and you’ll see that it all stems from systemic racism, as Pritzker sees things, at least for Black-on-Black crime, which is a vast majority of the violence. Specifically, the order says Illinois “recognizes that firearm violence has a disproportionate impact on Black, Latinx and other communities of color as a result of systemic racism.”
There’s no mention that unwed parenthood is the undisputed leading cause — something on which experts universally agree. No mention that the only solution for some criminals is that they be locked up. And certainly no mention that crime is simply evil.
Ominously, the plan seems eerily similar to former Gov. Pat Quinn’s scandal-ridden $54 million Neighborhood Recover Initiative in 2010. Like Quinn’s new plan, the idea is to hand out cash to various neighborhood groups. Like Quinn’s plan, it comes as an election is on the horizon.
Quinn’s plan was exposed in a scathing report by the state auditor. The cash often went to political favorites and was subject to no controls. It was a political slush fund used to buy votes, and it may have worked. We wrote in 2014 why a good case could be made that it tipped the election to Quinn, essentially buying votes with taxpayer money.
I do not rule out that the street-level anti-violence efforts that Pritzker’s new plan calls for may have some value and the right community groups can have a role. I don’t know. Pritzker says it is “evidence based.” I wish he had pointed to that evidence.
But I do know that crime has other causes that Pritzker did not address and he better be darn careful about what groups his administration hands out cash to. The recipients will be chosen by a new Office of Firearm Violence Prevention in the Department of Human Services.