We all need a vacation from time to time. Who doesn’t love a relaxing trip to the beach, the desert, the mountains, Europe or other exotic locales? Time away from work, family obligations, household tasks or school refreshes the mind, body and spirit.
Unfortunately, it’s not always feasible to take that dream vacation. Maybe there’s not enough time or money, or logistically, it’s just too complicated. For those instances, there’s always the weekend getaway, a day trip or even a “staycation.”
I’ll start with the day trip. I’ve been known to hop in the car and take a solo trip to Bloomington or Indianapolis for a little retail therapy and alone time with an audiobook. There’s something about driving alone with just your thoughts to keep you company as the scenery whizzes by. It’s a perfect reset.
Then there’s the weekend retreat, the girls’ trip or the couple’s escape. Whatever you call it, these mini-vacations offer a change of scenery that can revitalize, refresh and even re-adjust our state of mind.
A getaway doesn’t have to be expensive or complicated or even require traveling great distances. On the contrary. One of the perks of living in central Illinois is its proximity to three major cities — Chicago, Indianapolis and St. Louis — in addition to many state parks, museums and quaint communities. And all just a short drive from home.
A few weeks ago, my husband and I took a weekend getaway of our own to Chicago. Our son lives in the city and suggested we visit for Father’s Day. We agreed, and using our hotel points, booked a room near the Magnificent Mile.
We left our home in Champaign mid-morning and arrived in time for a late lunch and some light shopping. We then headed to Navy Pier for an early-evening architectural boat tour. After a tasty dinner at one of our favorite spots, we took a post-meal stroll to the world’s largest Starbucks. Thanks to miles of walking and fresh air, we slept well — oblivious to the sirens and other sounds of the city.
The next morning, we splurged on a big breakfast, eaten al fresco, and took another long walk — this time along the lake. I visited a few more stores and we headed back to Champaign, arriving home just in time for dinner. It was my kind of getaway: good food, a little shopping and lots of steps on the pedometer — all while spending quality time with family.
Great getaways
Here are some of my favorite drivable weekend destinations:
The above-mentioned family, couples or girls’ trip to Chicago.
- Chicago has a lot to offer. It’s getting back to “normal” after the COVID-19 shutdowns, and though some businesses are gone, there are still many great restaurants, shops and museums to visit. You can walk or rent a bike and go for miles on the lake path. Visit the Lincoln Park Zoo or Navy Pier. Take in a Cubs or White Sox game.
Lake Geneva, Wis. An easy 3½-hour drive from Champaign, Lake Geneva is an upscale Midwestern lake destination. We’ve celebrated many family milestones at the Grand Geneva hotel
- . The resort features two challenging and beautiful golf courses, a spa, tennis, swimming and a variety of restaurants, including two award-winning gourmet offerings.
The property is also home to the Timber Ridge Lodge and Waterpark — great for families with younger kids. A free trolley gets you around.
If you go, be sure and take a boat tour of lakeside mansions (many of which are owned by the Wrigley family). Cute shops, great dining and an overall relaxed but upscale vibe describes Lake Geneva to a T.
Lake Egypt in southern Illinois.
- If you prefer a more casual lake experience, head to Lake Egypt near Marion. You won’t find boutiques or fancy restaurants, but it’s the perfect place for boating, riding Jet Skis and swimming. The water is always warm and the vibe is laid back. A large marina offers pizza and ice cream, and it’s a short drive into Marion for other dining options. If you tire of water sports, there’s plenty of hiking, vineyards and state parks nearby. No need for anything dressier than shorts and flip-flops.
Shopping day trips to Indianapolis.
- Choose between Keystone Crossing, an upscale mall with several dining options, or head to Carmel for a ladies’ lunch at the Cake Bake and a stroll through Clay Terrace for a stylish outdoor shopping experience.
There’s also the trendy Broad Ripple neighborhood with access to the Monon Trail (where you can walk or bike for miles) and lots of unique boutiques and dining options. Bonus: pack a cooler and make a side trip to Trader Joe’s for some favorite groceries to bring home.
Their turn
We all have our own idea of what makes the perfect getaway. Here are some recommendations from friends and readers.
- Giant City State Park in southern Illinois (recommended by Kathy Young).
- Indiana Dunes National Park (Kelli Fonner).
- “Cruising the Arthur area with stops at Beachy’s, Shady Crest Farm Market, antiques and boutiques along the downtown, a coffee or ice cream from Roselen’s, and of course, a family meal at Yoder’s Kitchen.” (Angela Schweighart Reinhart).
- “While in Arthur, I’d suggest Aikman’s Wildlife Park, especially for kids, and Pauly’s BBQ. Also, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield. You can also visit Lincoln’s home. Lots to do in Springfield.” (Martha Kay Stock Yeakel).
- “Our family loves southwest Michigan. You can be at the Michigan border from Champaign in two hours, 20 minutes. There’s great golf, kayaking, fishing, winery tours and in the winter, skiing and snowboarding.” (Dave Barr).
- Turkey Run. The covered-bridge festival. (Betty Zeedyk).
- St. Louis. “Ride up the Arch, go to a Cardinals game or the zoo at Forest Park. Go to Hannibal and search for Huck Finn sites.” (Ruth Vedvick).
- From another St. Louis fan: “There’s so much to do. The free zoo, the Muny opera, the Arch, the Fox theater, museums and great places to eat.” (Kelli Baker).
- Kickapoo State Park outside Oakwood. “A great place to trail ride.” (Joel Prichard).
- Starved Rock State Park in Oglesby (Donna Meyer).
- Galena (Vonda Lee).
Quick trips
Prefer to stay closer to home? Here are some staycation choices:
- Stroll around Art Mart, Checkered Moon or the shops at Old Farm and Carle at the Fields.
- While you’re at Carle at the Fields, why not take advantage of the paved perimeter path and take a power walk or a spin on the bike for a safe and scenic workout?
- Head to Mahomet or Monticello and explore the businesses, boutiques and hidden gems.
- Visit a local pool or golf course. Try out the new pickleball courts on John Street.
- Invite a friend (or several) to coffee or lunch at a place you’ve never been. There are so many choices in Champaign-Urbana.
- Stop by campus while most of the students are gone and parking is available. Try out campus eateries and stroll through the Quad. Sure to bring back those college memories — even if you didn’t attend the University of Illinois.
- Tour the Japan House and gardens. One of the most unique experiences in C-U.
- Pamper yourself with a manicure or pedicure.
There are countless things to do and see in our corner of the world. All it takes it a little planning and a tank of gas. Why not make time for yourself and enjoy one of the many adventures the surrounding area has to offer? Here’s to a fun and fabulous getaway.