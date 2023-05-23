Most of us have our own version of “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” — that classic 1987 comedy where Steve Martin and John Candy’s characters endeavor to get home for Thanksgiving while encountering every possible travel snafu.
While the movie version is exaggerated for entertainment purposes, I’d venture to say that many “real life” travel experiences have come close.
A recent trip, while not coming anywhere near that movie’s level of travel chaos, provided a few travel anecdotes, including a semi-wild ride down a mountain with questionable brakes.
It started out innocently enough — a plan to spend Mother’s Day with my two adult children in Charlotte, N.C., where my daughter lives. My son and his girlfriend, who reside in Chicago, suggested we meet there for Mother’s Day. It’s a quick direct flight from O’Hare for them.
I, on the other hand, opted to drive two hours to Indianapolis and catch a flight from there instead of the regional flight from here and resulting layover and connection. The drive to Indy went smoothly, and within a few hours, I touched down in Charlotte. After a quick trip to the luggage carousel, I met my daughter and son at the passenger pick-up. So far, so good.
The next day, we piled into my daughter’s SUV and headed to Asheville for the weekend. We planned to explore the town, do some hiking and visit the Biltmore estate on Mother’s Day.
We agreed that I’d drive for this part of the trip. I felt that would cut down on any sibling back-seat driving, and also, I was clearly the safest driver in the group.
As the roads became a bit twisty heading into the mountains, I noticed a disconcerting shudder each time I braked. I convinced myself that the tires just needed rotating (or something innocuous), but I was apprehensive for the rest of the trip. Thankfully, we made it safely to Asheville and I put any car issues out of my mind as we explored the area.
The next morning, we drove up the mountain to a trail head for a scenic hike. On trip back down, the car shaking was markedly worse. The mama bear in me began to visualize treacherous outcomes as I white-knuckled it back to the hotel.
After googling “is it safe to drive a car if the front-end shakes when braking?” I determined that it really wasn’t. After a lengthy call to AAA to get the car towed, along with a frustrating yet eventually successful attempt at getting a one-way car rental, we were back in business.
My kids implied that I was overreacting, but after I gave them the “I’m your mom, and I care about your safety” speech, they eventually acquiesced — realizing that we were here to celebrate Mother’s Day, and maybe they’d just let me have this one. We later learned that the culprit was a “hot spot” on one of the brake rotors, along with a few other issues.
The next day, we toured the Biltmore Estate — the massive “summer home” commissioned by George Vanderbilt and completed in 1895. The estate is the largest single-family home in the country and is a major tourist attraction. If you ever get the chance, I highly recommend visiting it — if only to see the indoor bowling alley, pool and gym. George was definitely ahead of his time.
After touring the “house” and gardens, we stopped for our daily vacation ice cream indulgence, piled into the rental car and headed back to Charlotte. I’m happy to report that the return drive was uneventful — with not one brake-shake the entire trip.
The next morning, the Chicago contingent took an Uber to the airport for an early departure. My daughter had to get to work early, and I had an afternoon flight, so we said our goodbyes and I spent a few hours tidying up her house — as a mom will do — before departing for to the airport.
I was determined to have an uneventful trip home. My first step was to return the rental car. Relying heavily on GPS and laser focused on the airport directional signs, I proudly arrived with no glitches. I checked my luggage, got through security (very thankful to have TSA PreCheck), had a quick lunch at the Ambassador lounge and then power-walked to my gate, where I waited in an endlessly long, slow-moving line to board the plane.
Once safely buckled in, I put in my earbuds and started listening to an audiobook. The flight time was just over an hour — by far the shortest leg of this adventure. Before long, I was picking up my suitcase and heading to my car — which I easily located thanks to the parking notes and photos I took and texted to myself.
After plugging my home address into the GPS, I was dialed in for the “easy” two-hour drive and anticipated arrival time of 5 p.m. CST. I was really feeling the independent-travel-pro-mom vibe at this point.
Since my sole need for the GPS was to exit the airport and merge onto the correct road, I turned off the routing once I merged onto westbound Interstate 74. I was puzzled when it attempted to route me through Jamestown but didn’t give it a second thought as I’ve had many a GPS try to take me through the country on past trips to Indy.
I quickly regretted not deferring to the all-knowing GPS when I encountered a major traffic back-up. While moving less than 2 miles in two hours (and being thankful the entire time for having a full tank of gas, a water bottle and having used the bathroom right before leaving the airport), I popped in my audiobook and tried to make the best of a bad situation.
When I finally arrived at an exit, the GPS then took me on a tour of rural western Indiana before spitting me back out onto I-74 for the remainder of the trip. After four-and-a-half hours of what should have been an “easy” two-hour trek, I was finally home.
I pulled into my garage and breathed a sigh of relief. I’d like to say I bounded out of the car, but stiffness from hours of driving (and let’s face it, being 59) made it more of an unfolding and a shuffle.
I then said a silent prayer of thanks for making it home in one piece. Sure, I had a few travel snafus — but in the end, it was well worth it. Spending precious time with my kids, making memories and being together for Mother’s Day made up for the unnerving drive through the mountains and few extra hours sitting in traffic.
Here’s to safe summer travels for all.