Good neighbors

What eight community members had to say about their neighbors:

“Our neighbors became like family, as our 'real' family lived out of state. My daughter calls 'mommy #2' when she wants another mom’s advice. And her daughters call me!” — Kathy Rhoads

“We share a large commons area with one neighbor. Over time, each of us has taken a task when the other can’t. Often based on abilities one has that the other does not.” — Mike Zopf

“I often count my lucky stars that we raised our kiddos with amazing support from our neighbors. They really made my kids' childhood magical!” — Kerry Rossow

“When I was working overtime, the neighbors had the code to my garage and would let my dogs out. Need an extra hand for a project? Someone was available to help. On vacation? Someone would mow your yard.” — Rich Decker

“It doesn’t take that much to be a good neighbor. Introduce yourself, smile and if you want to go crazy, bake some cookies and drop them off when a neighbor moves in. I’ve had mostly great neighbors — I think I’ve been lucky.” — Dave Barr

“Dave is the best neighbor. Delivers all my packages to my door.” — Nancy Sullivan

“I definitely like to get to know my neighbors. Humans are wired for connection.” — Cathy Murphy

“I like to know my neighbors, but we don’t really hang out. Everyone is so busy — but I like that I can text them, and them me, with issues.” — Nelena Neff