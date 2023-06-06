Everyone has good days and bad days.
It doesn’t take much effort to get through the good days —when there are no problems at work, no health issues and everyone seems to be getting along. Those are the days when it’s easy to take the good things for granted.
The bad days, whether full of small annoyances or major life traumas, take courage and strength to navigate. And though life certainly isn’t fair, everyone has their bad days. No one gets through life unscathed.
Being an introspective person, I often look for the deeper meaning when facing challenges, when the whole world seems to be spinning out of control, when people treat each other terribly, or when worry, fear and anxiety take hold.
Over the years, I’ve come across several quotes and passages that have provided valuable insight. They’ve helped me navigate challenging seasons by offering different and broader perspectives. It’s not unlike finding consolation in scripture or uplifting song lyrics — the overarching message is frequently the same: Be kind, be patient, have faith in yourself and others.
Here are a few of my favorites:
‘Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.’This simple prose attributed to multiple people — including Plato, Robin Williams and Wendy May — reminds us of the importance of having empathy and compassion for others.
It’s so obvious on an intellectual level — yes, we all suffer. Yet it’s human nature to believe that there are people who don’t. And when people are suffering, they aren’t always on their best behavior.
It’s hard to give rude, crabby and demanding people the benefit of the doubt — but who among us has never been unpleasant when having an especially crummy day? I know I have.
Which brings me to another wise adage. One that seems to explain a lot about what is happening in a world full of divisiveness and lacking in grace.
‘Hurt people, hurt people.’Credited to numerous authors — including the religious leaders Pastor Rich Warren, Minister Will Bowen and Rabbi Yehuda Berg. This lengthier version by Berg further elaborates:
“Hurt people, hurt people. That’s how pain patterns get passed on, generation after generation. Break the chain today. Meet anger with sympathy and cruelty with kindness. Greet grimaces with smiles. Forgive and forget about finding fault. Love is the weapon of the future.”
‘I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.’One of the most well-known writers of inspirational poetry is Maya Angelou. It’s impossible to read her work and not come away with pearls of wisdom. This is one of my favorites — one I proudly display in my home — and can be spotted on those wood signs you often see at craft or décor stores.
You’ll recognize this phenomenon if you’ve ever had an encounter with someone and came away feeling like something just didn’t sit right. Maybe it was a lack of interest, a feeling of being dismissed or a criticism disguised as a compliment. We tend to avoid these people.
Conversely, there are those uplifting people who make you feel seen, heard and appreciated. They leave you feeling uplifted and positive.
I call these those “touched by an angel” moments. There are people who just naturally relate well to others — making everyone feel special, and you can’t wait to see them again.
‘Comparison is the thief of joy.’
I often share this quote from President Theodore Roosevelt with others because it’s significantly affected my own outlook.
Everyone has purpose, and we are all important, yet many of us feel we don’t measure up.
Comparison is a tough thing to navigate. It’s normal to measure accomplishments in life against others, in school, in business, in sports, in everything. But ultimately, does comparing really make anyone feel better?
A very wise person once told me: “Don’t measure your worth with another person’s yardstick.”
‘The Desiderata’When I was in college, a good friend introduced me to this famous poem. I found it to be so profound that I memorized it.
While I’m no longer able to quote it verbatim, the impact still sticks. It’s a long poem, so I’ll share just a few of my favorite lines.
- “Go placidly amid the noise & haste and remember what peace there may be in silence. As far as possible without surrender, be on good terms with all persons.”
- “If you compare yourself to others, you may become vain and bitter, for always there will be greater and lesser persons than yourself. Enjoy your achievements as well as your plans.”
- “Beyond a wholesome discipline, be gentle with yourself. You are a child of the universe, no less than the trees and the stars, you have a right to be here.”
- “With all it’s sham, drudgery and broken dreams, it is still a beautiful world. Be cheerful! Strive to be happy.”
Inspirational quotes and poetry aren’t a cure-for-all that is bad in the world. They are merely words of wisdom and encouragement, an opportunity to see things through a different lens.
They may offer empathy and comfort. They remind us that we won’t always understand why things happen.
They remind us to have gratitude, to be kind to ourselves and to others.
After all, “everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.”
Do you have a favorite quote, poem or inspirational writing that speaks to you? I’d love to hear it.