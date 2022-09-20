A new day is soon to dawn in Illinois in the realm of pretrial detention of persons charged with a crime. It is of the utmost importance to the criminal justice system and the rule of law that the new provisions be considered at length, in depth and with calm.
The long-awaited prospect of Illinois abolishing cash bail will also become a reality on Jan. 1, 2023. That new direction in pretrial detention of defendants in criminal cases was part of the SAFE-T Act, a comprehensive revision of Illinois law relating to criminal justice.
The bail reform provisions of the act have brought the most attention, and it should come as no surprise that there has been much ado across the political spectrum as the new year looms. Some would suggest that the abolition of cash bail heralds a new era of freedom and light, ridding the culture of some species of debtors’ prison. Others, perhaps well viewed as conservative Cassandras, posit images of post-apocalyptic anarchy, with hoards of recidivist offenders running amok.
The respective views have at least one common characteristic: a glaring lack of depth and objectivity.
The pictured internet meme is an example of the attendant flaws in perception. The meme is one of several that have been blowing around social media like a discarded plastic shopping bag. It posits that defendants who commit the listed serious felony crimes will be blithely released pending trial, presumably free to pursue a course of pre-conviction criminal conduct. The clear implication is that the abolition of cash bail will foster chaos, if not outright anarchy.
This view, politely characterized, is almost completely uninformed. Moreover, its disinformation serves only to further undermine already-infirm confidence in government and the American rule of law.
Time
at last for close looks and deep breathsReaders who have not slept through an introductory course in chemistry will be familiar with the periodic table of the elements. If such a chart existed for elements of a viable culture, then informed objective thought would be a rare element indeed. Perhaps it would be well named “Unattainium.”
There are two other cultural elements involved in the enactment of the SAFE-T Act and its bail-reform provisions: law and politics. Suffice it to say that those two elements are analogous to matter and antimatter, the SAFE-T Act well illustrating that the two should never so much as meet, much less mix.
Nevertheless, the act is on the books and its bail-reform provisions will soon take effect. One can only hope that reason and objectivity will at last prevail on all fronts. Communities throughout Illinois have some three months to prepare.
The
proper purpose of bail reform in IllinoisThe Illinois bail reform legislation has a two-fold purpose: 1) the abolition of cash bail and 2) the establishment of objective, evidence-based standards on which to detain a defendant pending trial.
The second purpose is certainly wise and perhaps too long in coming. The propriety and wisdom of pretrial detention of a defendant who is charged with a serious offense — and who is also likely to reoffend or fail to appear if released from pretrial custody — cannot be disputed.
The new statutory provisions specifically identify a number of offenses for which a defendant may be held pending trial. It further establishes procedures to be followed, and standards to be applied, in determining whether pretrial detention is warranted.
Impo
rtant aspects of the new pretrial detention provisions1. Yes, the new legislation does abolish cash bail. Indeed, that provision is one of few in the act that is written with zero-body-fat clarity.
In addition, the new legislation generally limits pretrial constraints on freedom except in cases that involve a) very serious crimes enumerated in the statute or b) special circumstances, in the form of a future risk of harm to identifiable persons or a substantial risk of flight (failure to appear in court) by the defendant.
2. For the vast majority of criminal offenses, the new law establishes a presumption that a defendant will be released from custody on his or her recognizance. This involves a release from custody without conditions — with the exception of the long-standing traditional conditions that the defendant a) appear in court as directed; b) not further violate the law; and c) not leave the state without court permission.
3. The new law does not provide for the reflexive pretrial release of defendants charged with felonies. The memes in abundance imply that defendants charged with serious crimes such as second-degree murder, aggravated battery and burglary will be casually released pending trial.
To the contrary, except for felonies of the least serious class (class 4 felonies, generally punishable by probation or one to three years in prison), a court can impose conditions for release if warranted by evidence presented. Such conditions may include no-contact provisions, curfews, electronic detention and even home confinement.
4. Finally — and perhaps most importantly — a court, following a hearing and the presentation of evidence, can indeed order a defendant to be detained pending trial for all but the least serious class of felonies. The new statute sets forth detailed procedures and provides for standards by which detention decisions are to be made.
The vast majority of judges, prosecutors and public defenders in Illinois are thoughtful, diligent professionals and one might trust that the new standards and practices will be implemented without undue difficulty.
A so
lution to a problem that need never have arisenThe abolition of cash bail is certainly the most controversial provision in the new legislation. Yet was it truly necessary?
The thoughtful and informed answer to that question would be an emphatic “no.”
For decades (yes, decades) prior to the enactment of the SAFE-T Act, Illinois statutory law placed strict limitations on the use of cash bail as a condition of release. Indeed, the law long specifically provided that “[m]onetary bail should be set only when it is determined that no other conditions of release will reasonably assure the defendant’s appearance in court, that the defendant does not present a danger to any person or the community and that the defendant will comply with all conditions of bond.”
This provision of the Illinois Code of Criminal Procedure was apparently either unseen or unheeded by any number of judges and lawyers over the course of many years. It is perhaps as simple a rule of construction or social policy as one could imagine.
Yet, sadly, this wise provision apparently long went overlooked on a broad scale. Cash bail was very often almost reflexively imposed as a condition of release, with the standard amount of cash bail being 10 percent of the bond set by the judge.
Without objective standards for determining the amount of the bond, the figure often only served as an extralegal barometer of prosecutorial or judicial disapproval of the defendant’s alleged misconduct. The matter was made all the more problematic — and often truly unjust — by there being no requirement that a defendant’s financial circumstances be considered in setting a bond.
One might wonder whether the current proponents of “bail reform” were themselves ever aware of the quoted provision. One would be safe in surmising that most were not.
No negative criticism is necessary here. It is readily apparent that many hours of sincere hard work went into the bail reform initiative.
Yet it remains difficult to shed the notion that lawmakers often look for solutions to problems that do not exist and, with something approaching the same frequency, fashion new remedies to real problems when the first and best remedy is right before them, needing only informed and resolute application. It is perhaps all the more unfortunate that government officials of every branch are often similarly afflicted.
At this point, one can only wonder and speculate how different things might now be had a wise and clearly stated provision of the legislature regarding cash bail not been ignored for decades.
Writ
ing well and wisely on a clean slateImplementation of the new provisions regarding pretrial release will likely not be without difficulties. Yet one might well be confident that members of the bench, the bar and the legislature alike will rise to the occasion and ensure that the new law strikes an appropriate balance between public safety and the rights of the accused.
May we all “Listen Close; Look Long; and Breathe Deep.”