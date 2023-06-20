A recent News-Gazette editorial addressed a bill Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently signed that prohibits police officers from stopping cars that have something hanging from the rear-view mirror.
One might just sardonically quip that foam-rubber dice sales are set to skyrocket. However, an objective assessment of the legislation — and a mentality that might literally and figuratively lie behind it — is perhaps no laughing matter.
Lessons to be learned
With the enactment of the new statute, at least three things might be learned. At the very least, three propositions might be raised as fodder for critical thought:
1. Objects hanging from a rear-view mirror have never been a real social problem and never will be.
2. A real social problem is that public officials and policy makers apparently have gotten to the point of thinking that it is.
3. The time is nigh for each and all of us to “look in the mirror,” both in and with some better sense.
Words mean things
The editorial asked, “Is repealing this law really a problem?” Strictly speaking, the statute has not been repealed. Instead, it was amended. In addition, the statute has never completely prohibited hanging any object from a rear-view mirror. Instead, it simply prohibits objects that materially obstruct the view of the driver.
The statute, section 12-503(c) of the Illinois Vehicle Code, reads as follows: “No person shall drive a motor vehicle with any objects placed or suspended between the driver and the front windshield ... which materially obstructs the driver’s view.”
The plain text clearly establishes that the statute is a common-sense provision of traffic law, typical of statutes throughout the country. The importance of such a law in the interest of public safety cannot be seriously disputed.
Yet the amendment signed by the governor adds this provision:
“No motor vehicle, or driver or passenger of such vehicle, shall be stopped or searched by any law enforcement officer solely on the basis of a violation or suspected violation of this subsection.”
The folly of symbolic legislation
The amendment is an example of the ritualistic enactment of symbolic legislation, a phenomenon that sacrifices informed intellect to shallow emotion on an altar of tribal politics. Thus a simple traffic statute objectively and validly addressing public highway safety somehow came to present an Illinois social problem.
Such is perhaps itself a problem, rooted in some psychological subtext, in the form of perceived or projected abuse by law-enforcement officers.
To some, the original statute might be a symbol — and a virtual codification — of arbitrary and illegally discriminatory police practices; a dark part of American history than one would trust to be in longstanding and continuing wane. Yet that true social problem cannot be reduced to a matter of air fresheners and foam rubber dice.
The editorial went on to address the matter more in terms of identity politics than law and policy. As the editorial put it, “Black lawmakers are pushing the change because they contend that it’s another method police have to unjustifiably harass people. ‘We need to do everything we can to reduce the need for police interactions with people for nonviolent and nonthreatening violations,’ said State Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago.”
Such statements by public officials should always be received in good faith. Yet it might also never be amiss to remind that facts, viewed both objectively and in context, are the binary matrix of critical thinking.
What comes next?
The editorial thus suggested that one purpose of the new law is to limit the potential for arbitrary or vexatious stops by police officers. That police practices in some venues have a history punctuated by abuse cannot be denied. Nevertheless, both that history and any ripple effect must be addressed with informed and objective calm by policy-makers on either side of any aisle.
There are long-standing legal and administrative remedies for police harassment by any definition. Suffice it to say that broad limitations on enforcing the law should not be among them.
The editorial went on to observe that “[l]aw enforcement needs to operate within limits that allow officers to establish proper priorities while at the same time permitting them to carry out their multiple duties in a manner that generates public respect. In that context, objecting to repealing this paltry law makes little sense. If doing away with it generates problems, the restriction can always be restored.”
The new statute might alone be objectionable simply because it is entirely symbolic. Yet a much deeper and more serious problem might be what gave rise to the amendment in the first instance: governmental legal processes that are all too frequently thoughtless and shallow in every sphere.
Thus, consider:
1. There are literally hundreds of laws on the books that are subject to arbitrary and discriminatory enforcement by police officers and prosecutors alike. What might be next for Illinois? A broad prohibition, such as that considered in Berkeley, Calif., that limits the authority of the police to enforce minor traffic violations?
2. There is a considerable difference between any “harassment” by the police and strict enforcement of the law as part of a broader and legitimate law-enforcement objective. Strict traffic enforcement has long been a staple of the process of proactive policing. Indeed, consider here that many large drug seizures begin with a vehicle stop for a very minor traffic violation.
3. The propriety of police-enforcement practices is largely governed by objective standards rooted in constitutional law. Departures from those standards are easily addressed in individual cases without imposing blanket limitations on officer discretion.
Barbarians at the gate
This recent statutory amendment might easily be viewed as portentous. Objectively and practically assessed, the amendment stands for the proposition that any law that is subject to isolated instances of abuse should simply not be enforced at all. As a basis of social policy, that proposition is little more than pernicious folly.
Officials in every estate of government should stop and take a long thoughtful look at “this paltry law” and the process that led to its amendment. Only then might at least a few of them see — and think with some depth about — what is staring us all in the face and, moreover, what might lie ahead.