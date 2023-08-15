I am a fifth-generation farm girl from central Illinois. I loved growing up in the country near Bondville and later Ivesdale. Yet when I was 23, I was ready to go explore the world.
I decided to visit my best friend in Maui. Alison Ferrari is a native of Princeton, Ill., who I met and lived with during my time at Parkland College. On this visit, I fell in love with everything about the small Hawaiian island — the ocean, the mountains, the people, the smell of sweet jasmine and plumeria.
Therefore, I took the leap, and my now-husband and I sold all our belongings except what we could fit in a few suitcases and joined the small community of Lahaina.
I taught at Lokelani Intermediate in Kihei and then King Kamehameha III School in Lahaina. My husband worked for Leilainis on the Beach in Kaanapali Beach and Fridas restaurant in Lahaina.
I describe Lahaina town as one of the most magical places on earth. A place where time slows down. I have so many memories of strolling along the street at sunset, looking at all the beautiful art, smelling the wonderful food.
The local people help each other in any way they can. They build their lives on Aloha spirit law. This law states “Aloha is more than a word of greeting or farewell or a salutation. Aloha means mutual regard and affection, and extends warmth in caring with no obligation in return. Aloha is the essence of relationships in which each person is important to every other person for collective existence.”
Lahaina deeply embodied this spirit. In my time teaching there, I spent countless hours learning the history of the islands and their mythology and geography in order to pass down traditions that will otherwise be lost.
I enjoyed planning the annual May Day celebration of the lei and Hawaiian culture. My husband participated in many beach cleanups and community fundraisers through his work. He quickly fell in love with the ocean and became a freediver and advocate for maintaining ocean reefs.
‘The heartbeat of Maui’
In my experience, Lahaina was the heartbeat of Maui. There were always so many tourists from all around the world bustling through the shops. Buildings that had been there since the whaling days, echos of stories of the days of the Hawaiian nations.
My classroom at King Kamehameha III School was nestled against the harbor right next to the iconic banyan tree. When I walked to the school grounds in the early morning, the sun would be rising over the West Maui Mountains, tourists were walking to take surf lessons, waves were softly hitting the shoreline as boat engines revved up for early-morning snorkel trips. Excited children bustled in among vacationers, sailors and people venturing to work.
I have a fond memory of staying late with my classroom door propped open to let the breeze in. As the sunset cast beautifully across the water and the lantern lights kicked on, I could hear the blow of the conch shells to mark the end of the day and the Hawaiian chants from the Feast of Lele.
The music at Pioneer Inn and the Wharf started to softly hum, excited tourists talked about their excursions coming off the sunset boat tours. I could smell the night jasmine and wonderful food being prepared at the restaurants. I felt so honored to be a part of that beautiful moment in that little town.
My husband and I returned to Illinois to be closer to our families in 2017. When we left, we vowed to spread the Aloha that we had experienced from so many in Maui. Our friends were our family in that little town in the middle of the Pacific.
‘Hell on Earth’
As another school year begins this week, I am usually beyond excited to stand at the door of Barkstall Elementary in Champaign and welcome back my students. Yet this year feels heavy; my heart feels guilt and pain that we can live our lives so easily and happily when I personally know so many across an ocean in devastation that I cannot even fathom.
So many did not drop off their children at school in Lahaina, as they had hoped. That same classroom I once loved is completely destroyed, along with every boat in that harbor. The streets are mangled metal and ash. There is no more chanting, no more music, no more excited laughter. The ocean waves still hit the shore but now are a soupy black full of toxic waste.
Cars line Front Street melted into the pavement where people had to leave them to run into the ocean or the flames. There was no warning. The stories I am hearing are worse than my nightmares. “Hell on Earth.”
Many have reported seeing a lot of bodies; the death count will only grow as we move forward. I’ve spent much of my week getting information from here. They had no service and no communication.
So many I know have lost everything. They have no clean water to drink or shower and only the clothes on their back. Many are now scared due to people looting supplies and homes. There are calls coming in to buy property when many haven’t even located loved ones.
How to help
Some of these people are from Illinois and truly need our help. They do have Venmo here if anyone would like to donate directly — Kristy Scanland of Princeton (@kristy-scanland-1); Beth Wittington and her husband, Nick Grant, of Peru, Ill. (@bwhittington27) have lost everything. Jeff Englehart of Princeton (@jeff-englehart) still has his home but watched as most of his neighborhood was consumed by flames and people trying to escape.
These people need our help, as do so many others. Alison Ferarri (@Alison-Ferrari) is also sending to those in need right now. The community of Lahaina has people from all over the country and world visiting and has given its heart to weddings, anniversaries, family vacations, honeymoons and so much more. It is our turn to give back the Aloha that they send to the world. I am now asking central Illinois to be a part of this effort. It may hit closer to home than you think.
My close friend Ashley Davis of Canton started her career in Champaign as a mass communications major at Parkland and later Columbia College in Chicago. She worked for a radio group in Champaign as a DJ and later in Chicago and Asheville, N.C. She worked as a brand manager at the Down the Hatch in Lahaina and is currently a co-owner of Mala Ocean Tavern in Lahaina.
Down the Hatch was located in the Wharf and is gone. Mala is standing but contaminated. She has been housing displaced employees and others. She is working with a community to raise funds for people in need. This fundraiser will give funds directly to building tiny homes for the families and providing other needs.
This work has already begun but will need crucial funds. I know so many have asked where to donate. This will help so many in need.
I ask central Illinois for its Aloha spirit for Lahaina. Give by visiting the “Hana Hou Hospitality — Lahaina Fire Fund” page on GoFundMe.