When I first heard about the proposed no-cash-bail legislation in the SAFE-T Act, my first thought was: “Why didn’t they come and review what we do in Champaign County?” Prior to the pandemic, we had one of the lowest per-capita jail populations in the state. There were a number of smaller counties that had larger jail populations than we did.
But in reading the legislation, I realized that this is not about reducing jail populations; this is about keeping people entirely out of jail. It is certainly not about public safety.
The legislation lists the potential violent offenses where the defendant could possibly be detained. But, even to detain, there are numerous hoops the prosecution must jump through. The law is significantly changed so “probable cause” to believe that a specific person committed a specific offense (i.e., more likely than not) is no longer the burden that determines detention.
This legislation states that: “All defendants shall be presumed eligible for pretrial release, and the State shall bear the burden of proving by clear and convincing evidence that: the proof is evident or the presumption great that the defendant has committed an offense listed in paragraphs (1) through (6) of subsection (a)” and more!
Clear and convincing evidence is one step below proof beyond a reasonable doubt and much higher than probable cause.
The hearings now necessary require more proof by the state. With exceptions, the defense can call the complaining witness. The legislation says this is not to be used as a discovery tool, but this is exactly what it is, unless the judge continuously reins in the attorneys.
If a defendant is detained, subsequent hearings have to be held every 60 days to see if anything has changed to allow the person to be released with conditions. These 60-day hearings also need to be held for people on home confinement, GPS or electronic monitoring.
If the person is not to be detained or is not charged with a detainable offense, evidentiary hearings will be held on the conditions of the defendant’s release. If a person is not charged with a detainable offense and is alleged to have violated their discharge condition(s), another evidentiary hearing is to be held to determine whether condition(s) were violated. If condition(s) were found to be violated, the person can be sanctioned for the pretrial-release violation(s). Sanctions can be: (1) admonishment by the judge; (2) possible time in the county jail up to 30 days; (3) a fine of up to $200; or modification of the current pretrial conditions. The conditional release cannot be revoked unless specific types of new offenses are alleged to have been committed while on release.
Of course, as it should be, people who are to be held in custody, whether in a bond situation or not, are entitled to due process. There have always been relatively brief hearings on some of these issues. What the Legislature has done here is due process on steroids.
Plus, all of the decisions from hearings to revoke the conditional release can be appealed. Justice delayed apparently is not justice denied in this legislation.
If a county is serious about keeping some people in jail or enforcing the conditions of release, more judges will be needed, because with the delays, conditions and discovery allowed by this legislation, the number and length of these hearings will increase dramatically. I didn’t see that the Legislature put in funding for the extra judges, state’s attorneys and public defenders.
Although some defendants will follow all of the conditions imposed on a bond or conditional release, there are those who will not care about conditions and just do as they please. Coming to court will not be necessary in their eyes. More people will ignore their conditions.
Delaying the proceedings has historically been the best option in a lot of defendants’ eyes. It allows more time to continue life as they see fit. If they ignore conditions and do as they please, an order signed by the judge needs to be served on the defendant to appear in court on a certain date and time. It looks like a contempt hearing.
There are a lot of street-wise (court-wise) defendants who will play this system, knowing that all a judge can do is set conditions and there is really no punishment, except maybe up to 30 days in jail somewhere in the future, in not following the conditions. An admonition is basically blah, blah, blah from the judge. A fine does not have to be paid. Our Legislature does not like them and even did away with most criminal fines a few years ago. For a lot of the population, “somewhere in the future” is not a concern.
The legislation calls for the courts to use risk assessments to determine some conditions. This is good. I have believed for years that risk assessments should be used for bonds and sentencings. Certified ones should be evidence-based.
The interesting part is that the Legislature stated that one of the factors used in the risk assessment cannot be used in determining a defendant’s risk for following conditions of pretrial release. If so, how do we know that the risk assessment is still valid? Is it still evidence-based without all the factors?
If the prosecution can jump through all of the hoops, the legislation does provide limited public safety from people charged with some serious crimes, including stalking and domestic violence.
But public safety encompasses more than just these offenses. People should feel safe in their homes, on the road, at work and just walking around. Public safety involves the welfare and protection of the public, which necessitates safeguarding people from crime, potential dangers and threats.