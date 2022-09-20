My first job out of law school was working as an attorney for the Illinois Legislative Reference Bureau, the bill-drafting agency for Illinois legislators. In that role, I experienced first-hand the careful scrutiny that all proposed legislation was subjected to. This scrutiny included legislative committee hearings during which each sentence of a proposed bill — indeed, each word — was evaluated and challenged.
In the 1980s, I drafted several proposed changes in the criminal justice system, including (1) major revisions to the Illinois homicide statutes and (2) a law to permit a jury to hear (under certain circumstances) statements a witness made to police during a criminal investigation that were inconsistent with that witness’ testimony at trial.
These proposals went through the legislative process (including legislative committee scrutiny), were enacted, and, 35 years later, continue to play an important role in the criminal justice system. Because these proposals were subjected to intense scrutiny, all legal challenges to them brought over the last three decades have failed.
In contrast to this normal, appropriate approach to significant legislative proposals, the SAFE-T Act was proposed and then enacted in a slapdash fashion. Despite the entirely foreseeable — and questionable — impact this proposed legislation would have on the criminal justice system, no legislative committee hearings were ever held, and the concerns of law enforcement professionals were dismissed out of hand. This legislative proposal, which fundamentally altered important and long-standing procedures of the criminal justice system, was submitted by its proponents in a 764-page bill at 4 a.m. on the last day of a lame-duck session.
This regrettable episode calls to mind the ultimate example of legislative malfeasance: Congresswomen Nancy Pelosi’s statement when discussing the bill that would become Obamacare, “We have to pass the bill to find out what’s in it.”
The people who pushed for the enactment of the SAFE-T Act were reckless and irresponsible in their disregard of the procedures the legislature has normally employed when considering proposed legislation that might have serious consequences. Had appropriate legislative vetting occurred, The News-Gazette would not be forced to ask judges and others in the criminal justice system to comment about problems the new act might create.
Instead, such concerns — and suggested amendments to the proposed bill — could have, and should have, been addressed during legislative committee proceedings.
The SAFE-T Act proponents claim that committee hearings were not needed because the proposals contained in their legislation had been discussed for many months. But this is clearly wrong. Legislation is not based on musings in the media; instead, consideration of proposed legislation comes when the actual written words of a proposal are submitted for careful examination.
No one can say at this point just how bad the problems created by the enactment of SAFE-T Act will be, but we can say with certainty that the process by which the SAFE-T Act was enacted was inexcusable.