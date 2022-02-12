Name dropping | 60 years later, Danville barrier-breakers still proud of moment
More than 60 years ago, two young men joined the Danville Junior College basketball team without any fanfare.
There were no trumpets blowing, no announcements, no press conferences.
They were two men who grew up in Danville and wanted to continue to play the sport they enjoyed. The fact that they were Black set them apart — the first Black men to play the sport at the Danville school, which was founded in 1946.
Robert Williams and Clifford Dupree said their teammates on that 1960-’61 squad readily accepted them.
Williams, who serves on the Danville City Council as a Ward 1 alderman, said he didn’t feel discriminated against at the school, now known as Danville Area Community College.
In those days, junior college classes were held on the top floor at Danville High School, where Williams attended.
“Until about sixth or seventh grade, all my friends were White except for the ones who were on the east side of the railroad tracks,” said Williams, who was raised next to the tracks on Short Street.
If he had lived on the west side of the tracks, he would have attended the segregated Jackson School.
Dupree attended Schlarman High School, and he and Williams didn’t know each other until college.
“I had no problem whatsoever” being accepted by the team, Dupree said. “He had started before I did. I just happened to find out there was a team.”
Dupree said it helped that both he and Williams “are kind of outgoing.”
“We got accepted pretty quickly,” he said. “Having athletic ability also helped.”
Williams and Dupree both played guard — with Williams more of a shooting guard and Dupree more of a point guard.
Williams informed college officials at Danville’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom March that he and Dupree were the first Black athletes in the college’s history, according to college President Stephen Nacco.
A 1961 yearbook photo recognizes the college’s first racially integrated team.
Williams said he and Dupree received warm welcomes not only from coaches and teammates but also the college’s founding president, Mary Miller.
“I remember her well as a great teacher and also that she would never miss a basketball game,” Williams said.
Dupree said the team had a winning record, and Williams credited the squad’s speed and tenacity for its success.
The 79-year-old Dupree left the junior college after one year and took a job with the Veterans Administration in Danville, but his basketball-playing days weren’t over. He played with the VA’s industrial league team for several years and was later joined on the team by Williams. The two remain friends and live about a block apart in Danville.
After two years at Danville Junior College, Williams enrolled at Southern Illinois University, where he remained for a year and a half before “I ran out of money.”
He joined the Army. It was during the Vietnam War, but because he had attended finance school and personnel management school, he was sent to brigade headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, where he spent the duration of his Army service. Williams continued to play basketball in Germany.
Following his discharge, Williams joined Dupree at the VA in 1967. The pair played both softball and basketball in the industrial league — Dupree making the traveling all-star softball squad.
“I started in the mail room and worked my way up to administrative officer, where I was in charge of outpatient clinic and admissions office personnel. I supervised 14 to 16 people,” Williams said.
After 12 years, Williams transferred to the same role at the new VA outpatient clinic in Evansville, Ind. He retired from the VA in 1992 and returned to Danville. After two years in other jobs, Williams worked for Monumental Life Insurance for about five years and then took a job with Quaker Oats in 2001 until his retirement in 2014.
Dupree worked for the VA for 25 years and owned and operated Brown Taxi Cab Co. for 50 years. He also started Dupree’s Delivery and retired about five yeas ago.
Both men remain active. Dupree pitches horseshoes, shoots pool and bowls.
“I’m usually the oldest thing out there on the lanes bowling with younger people,” Dupree said. “I’ve been very lucky. I’ve not faced any discrimination, even when I went into horseshoes. When I joined, there weren’t any” Black players. “I love to tease. I always tell somebody if I can’t tease with you, I don’t need to be around.”
Dupree won the state bowling title in 2012 for the 69-and-older division and competed in the nationals in Reno, Nev., where he finished 13th. That same year, he won the 50-and-over bowling division in Danville.
Williams continued to bowl until the pandemic hit. He enjoys following high school and college basketball. He has a large family in Danville.
Williams is a survivor. He underwent two operations to correct colon cancer in 2005.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. (no relation) appointed Robert Williams to the city council two years ago. He was elected to the seat last year.
Dancing for children’s hospital
Champaign resident Tess Haug was among the University of Iowa students who participated in the 28th annual student-led dance marathon that generated more than $1.3 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
The students raised $1.361 million, which pushed the amount generated by the dance marathon in the past 33 years to more than $33 million.
“Dance Marathon will continue to create so many miracles for our families. I am so glad we all got to be a part of it together,” said Anna Dodge, executive director of DM28, which moved to a virtual event just 30 days before DM’s Big Event weekend Feb. 4 and 5.
Dance Marathon’s Big Event is the celebration of the University of Iowa students’ year-round dedication to the children and families who have received treatment at the children’s hospital. Dancers and dance marathon leadership fundraise for 365 days to reach their individual fundraising goal.
Student honored in composers competition
Kyle Soliz, a student at the University of Illinois, has been awarded first place in the Level Two Division (ages 17-21) of the Community Music School of Weber University’s Young Composers Competition for his composition “In Flux.”
Judges described the work as “a wonderful work for mixed quartet,” “an exciting and very enjoyable piece to listen to” and “a fabulously substantive piece!”
Soliz, from Algonquin, has been invited to St. Louis, where his composition will be performed by musicians from Chamber Project St. Louis and recorded as part of the Young Composers Concert March 26 in the CMS Center Concert Hall.
In addition, he will have the opportunity to receive feedback on his work from visiting composer Mark Camphouse, founding coordinator of the National Band Association Young Composer Mentor Project, and faculty member and director of bands at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va.
More than 60 submissions were received for the Young Composers Competition from the United States, Australia, China, Portugal, Singapore and Taiwan.
Douglas County jail administrator retires
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office this week honored jail administrator Tim Shadwell upon his retirement.
Sheriff Nathan Chaplin called Shadwell “one of the most committed and hardworking individuals I’ve ever met in this (or any) profession.”
He said Shadwell “always conducts himself in a professional manner and has a genuine concern of those he comes in contact with.”
Shadwell has more than 30 years experience when combining his service with Douglas County, which began in May 2008, with his military service and previous law-enforcement experience.
Chaplin said Shadwell truly made a difference and had a positive impact on his community and his peers.
“His service will not soon be forgotten,” Chaplin said.
Chancellor helps dedicate portrait
University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones recently helped to formally dedicate a portrait in honor of Albert R. Lee — a pioneer for African American students at the university.
The portrait was created by Illinois Professor Patrick Hammie and is on display at the Student Dining and Residential Programs Building.
Jones said most people know Lee as the first “unofficial dean of African American students at Illinois.”
“He stepped up and stepped forward to provide support for African American students during a pivotal time on campus,” Jones said. “From finding housing to academic support to social networks, Albert Lee became the guardian angel for countless students and became the conscience of the University of Illinois.”
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s ‘Our County’ section. Reached him at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.