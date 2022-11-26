Name Dropping | A busy time at the stadium for Barham
Don't be surprised if Pam Barham doesn't answer her phone this weekend if you call her. She's in the midst of a 34-hour stretch of work at Memorial Stadium for the IHSA playoffs Friday and Saturday.
She is needed there as eight games are played. And then on Sunday, she'll probably be recuperating.
Despite the 74-year-old Barham putting in a pair of 17-hour days and being on her feet most of the time, she said she doesn’t get too tired.
“I’ll be here at 6 a.m. both days and work until about 11 p.m. at night,” Barham said this week. “You feel it the day after everything’s over, but you’re busy enough you don’t think about it. You just keep going.”
Barham said she has a golf cart at her disposal, but she doesn’t use it much.
“A lot of things, you just have to walk where you need to go. We didn’t used to have golf carts,” she said.
There’s a morning shift and an evening shift of workers, but not for Barham. She’s an all-day worker.
It’s a whirlwind of activity as four games are played Friday and another four Saturday.
A townie from Champaign, Barham said she is a died-in-the-wool Illini fan. Her role working for the UI athletic department at the IHSA games has evolved over the years. She is now the supervisor over the stadium’s event staff — “just kind of like a problem-solver,” she said.
“I work with getting ushers, gate workers and contacting them on game day. I get everyone checked in and problem solve if anything needs to be figured out as the day goes along,” Barham said.
Kind of like Dear Abby? Not quite, she said.
Barham helps if there are any issues with tickets or a worker who has to leave during the game has to be replaced.
Barham, who also works during Illini events, said things have evolved over the years — moving to the portal system.
“911 changed a lot, and when the Bears were here it changed. We have a very secure stadium,” Barham said. “We work hard educating people what can and can’t be brought in and why.”
Barham said the system has switched from tearing tickets and hand stamping to scanning tickets. People used to be able to leave the stadium, go back to their tailgate area during the game and return. That no longer is possible.
The old ticket system, however, will still be used for the IHSA games, and people will be allowed to exit the stadium and return.
While the crowds aren’t as large as those of Illinois games, there are still plenty of people in the stadium.
Area teams such as Monticello, Unity, Tuscola, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and others draw the largest crowds.
Barham has been working for the athletic department since the late ‘80s — first two days a week in the ticket office answering phones and then working some of the events at pass gates.
“The person who I had worked with ... graduated, and I evolved into this job and have been doing it ever since,” said Barham, who is rarely inside the stadium during games.
“I’m more on the outside getting people in so they can enjoy the game,” she said.
Barham said one of the busiest times at the stadium happened on a Thursday in 2001 when the Illini played Northwestern for at least a share of the conference title (they won it outright two days later when Ohio State beat Michigan) and the IHSA games were played Friday and Saturday.
Danville church offering free family photos
Danville-area residents who can’t afford to have professionally made family photos done are in luck. A Danville church plans an event to make that happen.
Mosaic City Church will host a Making Memories with Mosaic: A Christmas Event from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at Danville Family YMCA.
“We will offer free professionally made photos to community members who might not be able to afford family photos,” said the Rev. LeStan Hoskins.
Also available: face painting, a hot coca bar and cookie decorating.
“We want to make lasting memories with each other, but we also want them to know that we care about them as a church,” Hoskins said.
The event will be offered to all families in the Danville school district, community and surrounding areas. Donations of hats, gloves and scarves for those who are without are being sought.
Champaign officer lands leadership award
Champaign police Lt. Gregory Manzana received special honors Nov. 18 during his graduation from the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety’s School of Police Staff and Command.
Manzana received the Franklin M. Kreml Leadership Award — selected by his classmates.
He served as vice president during the 10-week program held in Florence, Ky. Manzana coordinated a legacy gift on behalf of the class in the form of a $9,200 donation to a non-profit providing financial assistance to Kentucky law enforcement families in crisis.
The school is a demanding management course designed to provide police officers with high-quality career training.
A 20-year veteran of the Champaign Police Department, Manzana serves as lieutenant of professional standards. He is responsible for the citizen complaint process as well as processing internal investigations. He previously served as officer, sergeant, field training coordinator, alcohol enforcement, special events sergeant and patrol lieutenant.
Night lights return to botanical garden
The Christmas lights have returned to the Mabery Gelvin Botanical Garden at Lake of the Woods, Mahomet.
The lights will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 31.
It marks the second straight year the Christmas lights will light up the garden.
The garden is open, free, to the public year round. It is located south of the Museum of the Grand Prairie off Illinois 47.
Noecker family ties strong to Allerton
Joe Noecker couldn’t pass up a chance to make a donation that will help in the restoration of one of the seven bedrooms in the House in the Woods at rural Monticello’s Allerton Park.
Noecker’s family ties to the house and Allerton Park are strong. His grandparents, Ray and Vera Noecker, lived there and were caretakers of the Allerton estate; his parents lived there for a year following their marriage; and aunts Marilyn Sago and Joanne Shaffer grew up there in the 1940s and worked on the estate for many years.
Noecker said the house “meant a lot to the Noecker side of my family. This is a great cause to give to. Allerton wins, my family wins and the University of Illinois (which owns the park) wins. It just feels like a really good fit.”
Noecker and Sago were present at an open house to celebrate the gift.
Park Director Derek Peterson worked with Shaffer and said he still has conference guests who ask about her. He said Allerton Park is rich in history.
Noecker agreed, saying “Allerton is a treasure.”
Monyok wins Vocational Service Award
Annie Monyok has been named the winner of the 2022 Vocational Service Award in the category of under 40 presented by the Danville Rotary Club.
A graduate of Catlin High School, she still resides there with her husband and two sons. She is the owner of Monyok Leadership.
Monyok said she has always had Catlin in her heart, even while attending school in Iowa.
“I never envisioned living anywhere else,” she said. “The blueprint wasn’t anywhere else. Catlin is home. It’s really that simple.”
While Monyok had job offers in other communities, she turned them down to stay close to family and friends.
She has been involved in many community organizations, including currently serving as treasurer on the United Way of Danville Area board, on the Danville Library Foundation board and a member of the Noon Rotary and the Ladies of Catlin.
Monyok Leadership provides leadership training to businesses locally and throughout central Illinois.
Said Amy Brown, chair of the vocational service awards committee: “Annie is an incredible example of someone who uses their talents to benefit their community. She is truly dedicated to make her family, her career and making her community a better place.”
Fringe named Business of the Year
The Fringe golf course located next to the Rantoul Family Sports Complex won Business of the Year at the annual Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce banquet.
The masquerade-themed banquet was held at The Linden Banquet Center.
Other awards:
New Business of the Year — Gravy Studios
Citizen of the Year — Ken Waters
Educator of the Year — Kristin Bertram
Minority Business of the Year — The Carter Community-The Carter Education and Community Foundation
Young Professional of the Year — George Washington
Marv Remmers Volunteer of the Year — Margurette Carter
Volunteers needed at Allerton Park weather stations
Allerton Park and Retreat Center, rural Mahomet, needs volunteers to help collect weather data as part of the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.
CoCoRaHS is a non-profit, community-based network of volunteers of all ages and backgrounds working together to measure and map precipitation. Through training and education and the use of their interactive website, the aim of the network is to provide high-quality data for natural resource, education and research applications.
Allerton Park and Retreat Center will implement the program on the estate and needs dedicated volunteers of all ages to help with recording daily precipitation data. The only requirements are an enthusiasm for watching and reporting weather conditions and a desire to learn more about how weather can affect our lives.
New volunteers will need to attend a training session at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the greenhouse auditorium. Volunteer Jim Angel will lead new volunteers in a brief training that will provide more information on what to look for, how to record data and best practices for the program. Register no later than Monday, Nov. 29.
Everyone who is not registered as an Allerton volunteer must apply on the volunteer website and complete a waive. People are also welcome to apply after the training as well.
Direct questions to Olivia Warren at owarren@illinois.edu.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s “Our County” section. Reach him at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.