Name Dropping | A lodge that kept on giving
While many Champaign-Urbana Elks Lodge No. 2497 events stopped during the pandemic, the giving never did.
“Our mission statement is ‘Elks Care and Elks Share,’ and even through the adversity the pandemic caused, our charity work” never wavered, said Jeffrey Pribble, who holds the title of exalted ruler at the lodge.
Pribble said the lodge was ultra careful. And still is. Members continue to wear masks to the lodge and follow guidelines. He estimated the average age of the approximately 560-member lodge is “55 to 60” years old.
“It was definitely one of those situations where we had to play the game like everybody else and be careful of our membership because we have some older members,” Pribble said. “The whole objective I had as exalted ruler ... is we’re only going to be successful if we didn’t have any of our members pass away from COVID.”
During the year off, most lodge activities were done online. Even so, the Elks were able to fulfill all of their financial obligations to the Elks national foundation.
“We continued our charity work,” he said.
Pribble was not kidding when he said the lodge is actively involved in giving, “doing a lot of work” to aid charities involving military veterans, children and local community organizations.
The lodge receives grant money from the Elks state and national foundations.
“On March 19 we will take part in the Polar Plunge at Lake of the Woods to benefit Special Olympics,” Pribble said. “We make a lot of monetary donations.
“We made donations to Developmental Services Center Tree of Hope, Cunningham Children’s Home, the soup kitchen, Eastern Illinois Food Bank, Champaign city schools and Urbana schools.”
Pribble said he believes it is better for the funds to go to a particular cause rather than merely a particular revenue fund.
“For example, the city schools, we wanted it to be directed to homeless children,” Pribble said. “Are they getting fed like they should be? We do a lot with the children and the veterans. And then we do a lot with scholarships too.”
The Elks hold an annual golf outing from which proceeds go to the organization’s children’s care corporation. They also raise money for the Elks National Foundation.
Pribble will have held the title of exalted ruler for three years as of April 1, but he says one year doesn’t count because there wasn’t much going on during the pandemic.
Even two years is more than a person generally serves as the head of an Elks lodge. Generally, it’s just one year. But Pribble said he wanted to serve longer because there are more things he wants to see done.
The lodge, which meets at 903 N. Dunlap Ave. in Savoy, gets together twice a month and is a membership-only organization. The lodge building isn’t open to the public.
Members can be as involved as they want to be. They can just meet at the lodge and socialize, or they can take part in the various lodge functions.
“We have a golf league, a bowling league, and people come out and play cards,” he said of the social aspect. “Occasionally we have bands out there. We’ve done bingo.”
Another attractive aspect of Elks lodge membership is members are also allowed to go to any other Elks lodge in the country — “and you get treated like royalty,” Pribble said.
“You’re given the same luxurities as if it’s your home lodge. We have a fair amount of snow birds, and there’s some nice lodges in Florida.”
Pribble said the Elks celebrated their 150th year last year. The first lodge was formed in 1851 in New York.
Pribble is retired from the Illinois State Water Survey as a site liaison, working with the National Atmosphereic Deposition program, and now works at Carle Hospital.
He has been a lodge member for 15 years and is glad he joined. A former golfing buddy suggested he consider joining.
“I’ve met some of the greatest people in my life through this organization,” Pribble said.
For more information about the Elks visit elks.org.
Alexander to appear at book signing
Champaign native Peter C. Alexander will appear at a book signing from 2 to 4 p.m. today at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1700 Crescent Drive, Champaign, for his new book on the life of Frank Lloyd Wright.
The book is titled “Insufficient Funds: The Financial Life of Frank Lloyd Wright.”
Alexander is a professor at Southern Illinois University law school. Early in his career, Alexander was in private practice for seven years, focusing on bankruptcy, real estate transactions and civil and criminal litigation in federal court.
He clerked for U.S. District Judge Harold Baker and for Larry L. Lesson, U.S. bankruptcy judge for the Central District of Illinois.
Alexander has authored two monographs on bankruptcy topics and more than two dozen law-review articles. He also coauthored, with his late father, Peter Alexander, “It Takes a Village: The Integration of the Hillburn School System,” in 2015.
Dowling named new CRIS CEO
Nicole Dowling has been named CEO of CRIS Rural Mass Transit District.
She succeeds Amy Brown, who served in that role for 21 years.
Dowling is no newcomer to CRIS. She worked at CRIS Healthy Aging for seven years as an administrator, overseeing several programs in Champaign and Vermilion counties.
Dowling comes to CRIS from OSF HealthCare, where she was the regional senior programs coordinator for Urbana and Danville hospitals.
She serves on the East Central Illinois Area Agency Advisory Committee, Champaign County Committee on Aging and Urbana Auxiliary Post No. 71 board.
“Nicole’s energy and vision will keep CRIS Transit moving forward to the future for Vermilion and Champaign County,” Steve Gulick, CRIS Rural Mass Transit board president, said.
The mass transit district recently received $3 million from the Rebuild Illinois capital plan toward buying property for a new facility.
Dowling said it is an exciting time for CRIS Transit.
“I am energized to be a part of this project and continue to expand CRIS Transit for the citizens of Vermilion County,” Dowling said.
Cox selected Legacy Award winner
One of Theresa Cox’s favorite memories as an elementary student came as a fifth-grader when she was selected by language arts teacher Francis Ferguson to read a book each week to a kindergarten class at Fisher Grade School.
“I loved it and couldn’t wait for that time each week,” Cox said.
Her love for education has continued. Cox, a first-grade teacher at Fisher Grade School has been selected by the Heart of Illinois Conference as the 2021-22 Legacy Award winner.
The award is given biannually to a retiring teacher in an HOIC school.
“We couldn’t be prouder to call Mrs. Cox our own,” Fisher Grade School Principal Jake Palmer said.
Cox said she’s always been a Fisher Bunnie, having graduated from Fisher High in 1979. She earned a degree in elementary education from the University of Illinois.
“I did my student teaching in third grade in Mahomet,” Cox said. “I started at Fisher in kindergarten for one year and moved up with that class to first grade” — a grade level she has taught at for 29 years.
She called teaching “an art.”
“It’s taking the curriculum and skills you need to teach and being able to convey that to your students in a way that they can understand it, use it and master it,” Cox said.
She said she is proud to have been employed at Fisher schools for 30 years.
Rantoul High to present spring musical
Rantoul High will present “How to Eat Like a Child” as its spring musical March 3-5.
“How to Eat Like a Child” started as a 1981 television special with Dick Van Dyke and a group of children before it was turned into a musical.
“It’s a delightful look into the mind of children as they teach adults how to get back to that core of who they used to be,” director Mikel Matthews said.
He said the musical has been an opportunity “to work with a variety of new students to the theater and develop their talents.”
“We’re very much looking forward to getting them in front of an audience.”
Amy Rife is music director for the production.
The cast includes Kennedy Carico, Elizabeth Handal, Xyero Maggitt, Natre’ail Mahalick, Rebekah Maxwell, Zoey Richenbach, Tayon Swift, Angelle Wrobel, Danica Wrobel and Michael Stolis.
40 years with McDonald's
Don and Deanna Witzel of Witzel Family McDonald’s, Vermilion County, have recognized Mark Hunsaker as a 40-year employee of the company.
Hunsaker will mark four decades with McDonald’s Monday, Feb. 28.
He began his career with McDonald’s at the South Gilbert location in 1982 and transferred to Georgetown in 2005 when the new restaurant opened.