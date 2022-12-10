Name Dropping | A pioneer in Tuscola athletics, Pugh to be inducted into hall of fame
Beth Pugh wasn’t a shy freshman at Tuscola High School — at least not in terms of sports. At an age when most youngsters are just wanting to navigate the school halls and find their classrooms, Pugh was concerned that Tuscola didn’t offer girls’ basketball.
She started a petition drive and approached other students, asking them to sign to urge the school to give girls an equal opportunity.
“I was a freshman, but I didn’t care,” Pugh said. “I just wanted to play. I went up to these seniors, and they didn’t know me from squat. I said, ‘Hey,’ and they said, ‘Let’s get it going.’
“I took (the petition) into the office. I wasn’t afraid. I took it into (Principal Bill Butkovich) with 50 names saying the girls would like a basketball program.”
It worked. The school started a program and played nine games the first year. It was the early days of Title IX, which gave females the same rights as boys to play sports in school.
“I just loved it,” Pugh said. “I had two older brothers, and they had the opportunity to play.”
Pugh started as a freshman point guard because many of the seniors dropped off the team, which was fine with her. The squad was made up primarily of freshmen and sophomores.
She said her strength was getting the ball to center Tammy Fortney, who held the school scoring record “for quite a while.”
She also played volleyball and was on the track team at Tuscola.
Pugh’s love of basketball and all sports continued. She later became high school and junior high basketball coach at Tuscola, and next year will be inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. She has a coaching record of 644-319.
Tuscola school district Superintendent Gary Alexander called Pugh “an outstanding person.”
“I became acquainted with Beth when I was a high school student in Tuscola,” he said. “Beth was an assistant coach for Dave Dietrich in track.
“Beth did a great job of leading all areas of the track program with Coach D. She has been a great role model for all students in the classroom, in athletics and in the community.
“She was a good role model because she set high expectations of herself and was accountable for her actions when meeting those expectations.
“In retirement, she is still a role model in positions of subbing and coaching. We can’t get rid of her, which is great for our students.
“The Hall of Fame induction is a great honor for her. She deserves it. When I think of her in the hall of fame, I don’t think of wins and losses. I think of her influence on the student-athletes in Tuscola. Lucky enough, I just happened to be one of them.”
Bill Engelhardt was Pugh’s senior-year basketball coach and principal at Tuscola East Prairie Middle School.
“He inspired me and gave me the confidence to go to college. He mentored me throughout my career,” she said, and he later hired her as his assistant coach in 1981 while she attended Parkland College.
“Thank God for sports,” she said. “They kept me going, which is true for a lot of kids. Sports is really a driving force to help them keep their grades up.”
Pugh majored in education at Parkland and Eastern Illinois University. Her goal was to be a physical education teacher.
After coaching and subbing at Tuscola and working various jobs, Pugh was hired full time at Cerro Gordo in 1989 and coached volleyball, basketball and track.
Finding a job in education was much more competitive than today, Pugh said.
She was hired as head junior high girls basketball coach and head high school girls basketball and junior high girls track coach in 1992 at Tuscola.
Pugh retired last year from full-time teaching and coaching. She just couldn’t stay away, though, and this year was head girls cross country coach and will be an assistant junior high volleyball and high school softball coach.
“I thought I was ready to retire, but I missed it a whole lot,” Pugh said. “When you’re used to being around kids, and when you’re around the schools as much as I was, that became your second home.”
Pugh said her coaching perspective has changed over the years, initially believing that winning championships is the most important thing.
“It’s the relationship with the kids; it’s helping them out. I think that’s partially why I gravitated toward the junior high. It’s teaching the fundamentals and teaching them the love of sports and keeping them involved that was the most important thing,” Pugh said.
At the seventh- and eighth-grade level, Tuscola won 13 conference tournament titles, and the junior high won 14 conference championships, 10 regionals and three sectionals. She also won conference tournament championships coaching at Cerro Gordo and Tuscola high schools.
Pugh stopped coaching high school basketball soon after the birth of her first son in the mid-’90s.
Things have changed over the years statewide. There aren’t as many players, and Pugh said Tuscola is fortunate it has been able to field both varsity and junior varsity teams.
“It’s frustrating to me,” she said. “They don’t know how hard we fought for it. They just take it for granted. We tell them all the time, ‘You can never play high school sports again.’”
Pugh has had former students tell her they wish they had never quit playing.
She and her husband, Mark, have two sons. Kyle is an assistant coach at Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kan. Dylan works at TrustBank in Tuscola.
Pugh enjoys watching basketball (“We love Illinois”), animals, especially dogs and horses, and she and her husband hope to travel once Mark retires.
Also to be inducted into the hall of fame is Tom McGreal, Rantoul.
Artist completes portrait of judge
Kari Rajkumar, a professional portrait and fine artist in East Central Illinois, was recently recognized for her largest commission to date — a portrait of Judge Gerald B. Tjoflat, the longest-serving federal judge in the nation.
Rajkumar said the project presented some special challenges because Tjoflat lives in Jacksonville, Fla.; she needed to visualize how large the work needed to be (32 inches wide and 42 inches tall); and she needed to arrange the composition ahead of time.
“I remember thinking that a portrait of this size would be rather daunting,” Rajkumar said, “so I thought I’d better get the most challenging bits done first. Then I can relax a bit on the background.”
Another challenge came when it was decided to depict Tjoflat when he was 65, when he was chief judge, instead of his current age of 90.
The unveiling took place Oct. 14 at the Bryan Simpson United States Courthouse in Jacksonville, Fla. More than 200 of Tjoflat’s former law clerks, as well as numerous past and present colleagues, were in attendance.
The painting is to be hung in the Jacksonville courthouse with a giclee’ print at the federal courthouse in Atlanta.
Champaign company announces promotionsRoyse & Brinkmeyer, Champaign, has announced the promotion of four employees within its management team:
• Debbie Gossett has been promoted to chief operating officer. Gossett, who has been with the company since 1989, has worked in leasing, accounting, maintenance, administration and most recently as vice president of accounting.
• Stephanie Funkhouser has been promoted to chief experience officer. With the company since 2012, she has worked in leasing, marketing, events, administration, human resources and professional development. She previously was the director of property management She also leads the development of the R+B@Home concierge services.
• Angie Brown has been promoted to director of maintenance. Brown, who has been with the company since 2000, has worked in maintenance, administration and operations. She was previously vice president of maintenance operations.
• Landon Westfield has been promoted to director of operations. Having joined the company in 2019 as a leasing agent, he also previously served as vice president of operations. He also optimizes the company’s procedures, works on automation, information systems and software/data projects.
ALAH FFA sets chili dinner
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High’s FFA chapter’s chili dinner is Tuesday in the school cafeteria and is open to alumni and supporters.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s “Our County” section. Reach him at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.