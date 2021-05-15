Name Dropping | After 56 years, he'll let someone else worry about roads around Paxton
Stephen Foster was just a young man in his early 20s when he assumed the position of Patton Township road commissioner.
It was November 1964. The Beatles had first landed in New York City a few months earlier. President John F. Kennedy had been shot to death the year before. And Foster found himself with the road commissioner’s job after the death of his father, Ray, who had held the position for two years.
Fifty-six years later it’s time to retire — time to sit on the front porch and sip lemonade more often.
Foster said he hopes he can find enough to keep busy in retirement, and he will miss the job, but he won’t miss getting up in the middle of the night to plow snow.
“I’ve got some couches here in the (township) shed. Some nights I’ve stayed all night,” Foster said.
The winters of 1978 and 1979 were the worst. Hundreds of travelers had to leave the road and stay in Paxton shelters due to snowstorms.
Many was the day, because of impassable conditions, that he had to transport nurses and other workers to the now-closed Ford County Nursing Home north of town.
“One winter we plowed snow for 31 straight days. We used to plow every day in the old days,” Foster said, noting that snowfall amounts have dropped in recent years while rainfall amounts have risen.
“For the highest point between Cairo and Chicago” there’s an awful lot of water that accumulates in the Paxton area.
Patton Township encompasses the Paxton area. The road commissioner is responsible for maintaining 80 miles of rural roads. The job also entails maintaining the signage. Foster frequently has had to replace signs that people have swiped or resurrect signs that have been knocked over.
Perhaps Foster’s biggest fan is his wife, Vickie. She has seen the commitment her husband has made to the job.
“He’s just one awesome man,” she said. “He loves it. He is good at it. He has passion for it. The new road commmissioner (Dwain Sanders), I think he has the same motivation.”
Vickie Foster said there were days when her husband would get up “and make sure the roads were passable. It was Mothers Day, and he would still have to get out there and put road barricades up so people wouldn’t go down the road because they were flooded.”
Patton Township Clerk Caryl Nuckols, who has held the position since 1984, said she thinks Foster “has done an excellent job.”
Nuckols handled much of the paperwork for the road commissioner, including paying the bills.
Stephen Foster said it costs a great deal more to put down and maintain a road these days. An oil-and-chip road, which used to cost $1,000, now costs about $8,000. A contracted company applies oil-and-chip or asphalt, and the road commissioner maintains it. The more heavily traveled roads are asphalt. Cost for a mile of new asphalt road: About $150,000.
One regular job has been Foster heading out with four or five buckets full of asphalt to fill potholes.
Fewer rural roads are gravel than in yesteryear. Foster said it’s far easier to maintain an oil-and-chip road or asphalt road than a gravel one — hence the change.
Foster will be honored at a reception, open to the public, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Pells Park pavilion.
“It’s been a very good job. I have had good people to work with,” Foster said, but health concerns convinced him it was time to let someone else do the job.
Site work starts for veterans memorial in Rantoul
Jim Cheek had wanted this day to happen a lot sooner than it did.
Construction has begun on a military veterans memorial in Rantoul.
The site is different than originally planned, too: The grounds of the town’s new sports complex. But that’s OK, according to Cheek, president of the veterans memorial committee.
“It will help us get better exposure with all the traffic out there,” Cheek said.
The memorial was originally planned for near the north entrance of the former Chanute Air Force Base. The new memorial will be smaller than originally planned but still plenty big, he said.
The site will encompass about 70 feet by 50 feet.
“It’s going to be three flags with engraved bricks that people have purchased,” Cheek said. “There will be a wheelchair ramp on the back side. In the center will be the freedom tower. (There will be) five monuments for the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard. There will be a staircase to the left of that. It will be off the ground about 2 feet.
Fundraising for the project began 11 years ago and took longer than expected.
Kelley Monument Co., Champaign, will provide the stones, and Mid Illinois Concrete & Excavation, Urbana, will do the rest of the work.
Cheek credited Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer for helping to get the site approved.
The memorial will cost between $150,000 and $170,000 — paid for by donations. People can still buy a brick by contacting Cheek at 217-714-1352.
No Memorial Day services because of low numbers
The Penfield-Gifford American Legion Post 1153 and its Auxiliary will not hold Memorial Day services in the area this year. And the reason isn’t the pandemic.
Earl Smith of the Legion post said the veterans organization is experiencing what many across the nation are — fewer number of volunteers available due to aging membership.
The post, however, will put flags on veterans’ graves.
Fisher board seated
The Fisher Village Board seated one new member as a result of the April 6 election: Joe Brown.
Village President Mike Bayler and Clerk Christa Moore were re-elected as well as Trustee Danny Spaulding. Kevin Henderson did not seek re-election.
Other members of the board: Roger Ponton, Angie Seidelman and Brock Deer.
Delporte receives promotion
Champaign resident Toni Delporte has been named senior vice president, credit officer, by Hickory Point Bank, Decatur.
Delporte leads the bank’s commercial underwriting and credit administration functions.
“Toni is a talented banker, tremendous leader, and has been instrumental in the growth and success of our business for many years,” Chris Funk, executive vice president, said.
Delporte joined the bank in March 2008 as a credit analyst and has held positions of increasing authority. She serves as secretary of the bank’s senior loan committee.
She graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a bachelor’s degree in economics. She and her husband, Lyncoln, reside in Champaign, where Ms. Delporte is active in several local charitable organizations, including Habitat for Humanity.
Danville NAACP Names Committee Chairs
Danville’s Branch 3009 of the NAACP recently named department chairs for 2021-22.
Branch President Edward J. Butler appointed the following chairs: Mary Ann McCullough for health, Diana Frasier Brenneman for political action, the Rev. Norvel Crider for religious affairs, Ricky Hoskins for scholarships, the Rev. Michael Hall for membership, Mary C. Roberson for criminal justice, Stephen Nacco for press and publicity, and Tamara Red for women in the NAACP.
Said Butler: “Our Danville NAACP is on the rise. We are here to serve the people and to make sure you are being represented in all situations. We have a dedicated group of volunteers who are excited to work for you and to stand for you.”
She still has the write stuff
She’s nearly 94 years old, but Rosa B. Lane is still young enough to think about romance.
A resident of Rantoul’s Brookstone Estates senior lifestyles community, Lane has donated three romance novels she penned to Rantoul Public Library.
Lane is the Grandma Moses of the writing set, having started putting words to paper at an older age.
The donated books include “Connie,” “Charley’s Flying School” and “The Sermon.”
They contain a perspective of strong, capable, intelligent and caring women who face the challenges of life with a “stubborn grit and determination,” said her son, Bruce Lane of Chicago.
"I think it’s really wonderful that she did it. She’s very inspirational to come up with such a great achievement later in life like she did,” Library Director Holly Thompson said.
Lane said she writes “because I must.”
“The characters demand to be born, and their stories simply must be put into words. I love meeting my characters and trying to bring out the thoughts and feelings of each,” Lane said. “While I work hard to provide sufficient detail to the stories, I also try to leave room for the readers to use their own imagination.”
Lane has been a painter, sculptor, fisherman, camper, scuba diver and a private pilot. She last flew under the close supervision of a Champaign flight instructor on her 90th birthday.
In addition to her son, Lane is the mother of Diana Grunloh, who lives near Loda, and has a grandson.
She isn’t done writing either. She is working on the final edits of her fourth novel, “Sea Cliff.”
Her writings are available in paperback and eBook formats through Amazon.com.
Prairieview-Ogden seats board
After canvassing results from the April 6 election, the Prairieview-Ogden school board seated officers.
They include Chad Pruitt, president; Dirk Harms, vice president, and Chad Barnes, secretary.
Other members of the board: Alex Mohr, Kyle Rademacher, Chad Goldenstein and Darrin Flessner.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s ‘Our County’ section. He can be reached at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.