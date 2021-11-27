Name Dropping | Among Christie official's final duties: Parade grand marshal
William Pierce never forgot the kindness and attention an Air Force orderly in Libya, North Africa, gave him after Pierce fractured his arm as a child.
Pierce was living in Ankara, Turkey, with his family as his father was stationed there in the U.S. military.
Pierce was on bed rest in traction for six weeks.
“My dad was a career Army officer,” Pierce said. “I had to be medevaced to Libya. There was an orderly who kind of befriended me. I thought it was so cool that he developed that relationship.
“He spent time talking with me and being a real person. It wasn’t all medical. That development with a patient really was the key to wanting to be like him.”
Pierce got to practice what he learned when he became a doctor after spending several years in the military. He is chief medical officer for Christie Clinic, in charge of about 190 medical staff.
Pierce will serve as grand marshal for Saturday evening’s Parade of Lights in downtown Champaign.
Presented by Christie Clinic and organized by the Champaign Center, the parade will step off at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is “Blue Christmas/Holidays.”
A man with an easy-going, friendly manner, Pierce said his role as grand marshal is to “do the royal wave, smile and drink hot chocolate.”
The parade duty for the 72-year-old comes about a month prior to his retirement.
Pierce grew up all over the world due to the military. His mother served as an Army nurse during World War II. Among the family’s stops was Japan during the occupation after the war.
Pierce has lived in Champaign the longest — moving here after his residency in Ottawa Ill., starting the Department of Food and Ankle Surgery at Christie. He has served on the Christie board of directors for 12 years and was appointed chief medical officer 14 years ago.
One thing that attracted him to Christie Clinic was the ability to focus on the needs of the patient.
“My predecessor said, ‘That’s what we want to continue to do at Christie.’ We found that by developing a relationship in the medical world, that patient compliance is more successful. It’s getting the patient to understand that we’re concerned about them.”
Pierce said he gives a talk to every new employee, telling them that showing patients that they do care about them motivates the patients to take better care of themselves.
“It sounds strange, but I see physicians that are sought out by patients. The key ingredient is not the therapeutics or the education, but the relationship.”
Melissa Tepovich, Christie Clinic marketing and PR manager who serves on the Parade of Lights committee, said Pierce has played a key role in the clinic’s COVID-19 efforts — everything from helping interpret and disseminating guidance to truly caring about the well being” of providers, team members, patients and the wider community.
Prior to his medical service, Pierce was a U.S. Army captain in armor and aviation and flew in the Illinois Army National Guard. He retired with 20 years of service.
Pierce said occasionally someone will mention a certain other Dr. Pierce from the TV show “M*A*S*H,” set in Korea during the Korean War in the early 1950s.
“I get kidded a little bit about that,” he said.
Pierce said he was deployed at one point to Korea and visited the 4077th medical unit in 1972 that was still active.
Ironically, among his duties was flying helicopters.
Pierce said during his tenure at Christie its leadership personnel had to answer the question during a leadership conference, “How are we responsible and accountable for health care in Champaign-Urbana?”
“It was a tough question,” Pierce said. “We answered, ‘We’re not accountable. We’re playing a game. We’re not sending our patients over to Carle because that was a competitor. And we’re not using this, and we’re not using that.’
“So we said, ‘We’re not going to play that game anymore.’ That’s when we got on staff at Carle and on staff at the HMO.”
Pierce said it was decided that Christie would compete with service and quality, and he said he believes that has helped Champaign-Urbana and the rest of the medical community to come together.
“When I first came here, there were five hospitals,” Pierce said. “Health care is changing.”
He said he has invited the leaders of both remaining C-U hospitals to participate in that leadership training.
“Those principles were also used to sit down and talk with people, patients, physicians and other people ... and help them move forward,” he said.
Pierce is also active in his church, Meadowbrook Community Church in southwest Champaign. He and his wife, Connie, have three children.
Hocking promoted to battalion chief
John Hocking has been promoted from captain to battalion chief with the Champaign Fire Department.
His wife, Shelley, and two of his daughters were able to pin his new badges on him during a recent ceremony.
Hocking has been with the Champaign Fire Department for 28 years. He served for six years as a firefighter with the Air Force, including four years with the Chanute Air Force Base department.
He is one of three battalion chiefs with the Champaign department — one for each shift.
The battalion chiefs are responsible for all six fire stations. They ride in the command car and serve as the incident commander during calls.
Hocking has five children.
Smith to perform a Augustana Christmas event
Lily Smith of Savoy will perform with the Augustana College brass ensemble Dec. 4 and 5 when the Department of Music presents Christmas at Augustana in Centennial Hall.
The event is returning live after a one-year hiatus.
Christmas at Augustana has been performed in sold-old performances for more than a decade.
Student musicians will take the stage to exhibit their talents in what has become a highlight of the Augustana and Quad Cities holiday season.
In addition to the brass ensemble, the performance will feature the college’s symphony orchestra, ascension ringers, choir, Jerry Lind vocal ensemble and concert chorale.
After the performance was offered in a virtual format in 2020, the college’s Department of Music is ready to be on stage again.
“We are so excited to be able to sing again in Centennial Hall this year,” Augustana Choir Director Jon Hurty said. “The students and directors are really looking forward to sharing our Christmas music, live and in person.”
The Quad Cities’ ABC affiliate WQAD will stream the Saturday performance live online at Augustana.edu. It will be rebroadcast in the Quad Cities area at 11 a.m. Christmas Day.
Busch named branch manager
United Rentals has named Carl Busch as its new Urbana branch manager.
Busch will be responsible for the operations and growth for the branch.
The branch’s service area is east-central Illinois and western Indiana.
Born and raised in the Champaign area, Busch attended Booker T. Washington Grade School, Edison Middle School, Champaign Central High School and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.
He previously worked in the logistics and supply chain industry the past 20 years.
Busch resides in Urbana with his wife, Kelly.
Miner publishes children's books
Ray Miner, formerly a guidance counselor at Rantoul Township High School and later at Urbana High School, has published two children’s picture books, “Bedtime” and “My Wild Imagination.”
They are available at Barnes and Noble in Champaign or may be ordered online through BN or Amazon. They are also available for checkout from Urbana Free Library and Rantoul Public Library and through interlibrary loan.
Originally from Robinson, Miner spent 30 years in education as a guidance counselor. He wrote and recorded a number of songs, many of which can be heard on YouTube, including several from the “Old Dog, New Tricks” CD.
He has written several Christmas songs recorded by Briana Kay on the “It’s Christmas” CD and a single for the Easter season, “He is Risen,” by Alyssa Diggs.
Miner also wrote poems for his and his wife’s two daughters. After two of the poems were published in Bunbury Magazine in the United Kingdom, he decided to concentrate on turning his poetry into illustrated children’s books. He has also published an adult fiction story, “Lemonade,” which is available on Amazon Kindle.
Wines inducted in honors society
Blackburn College student Loise Wines of Rantoul has been inducted into the college’s chapter of Alpha Psi Omega.
A national honor society, Alpha Psi Omega recognizes outstanding student achievement in theater production.
During the November ceremony, Wines and 24 other Blackburn students were celebrated for their academic achievements.
Karen Dillon, professor of English, hosted the event, which featured a keynote speech from Provost Karla McCain, who talked about wisdom regarding success both in and outside of the classroom.
Mahomet man takes on church presidency
A change of leadership has been announced in the Champaign Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The newly called presidency includes Michael Bednar of Mahomet as president and William Fulton of Perrysville, Ind., and Jessen Hobson of Champaign as counselors.
Bednar is associate professor of business administration in the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois.
Fulton is the owner of a local Terminex franchise and construction company in Perrysville, and Hobson is professor of accountancy in the Gies College of Business.
The outgoing presidency included Jeffrey Stowell of Charleston and Bednar.
The Champaign Stake consists of 10 congregations in the east-central Illinois area.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s ‘Our County’ section. He can be reached at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.